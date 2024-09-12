The Music Center Announces Fall Season Of Artistic Experiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Music Center and its TMC Arts programming division, its resident company campus partners—Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale—and Gloria Molina Grand Park are brimming this fall season with exciting and unique experiences for Angelenos and visitors of all ages.

From beloved operas and world-class musicians to cultural gatherings and a dance residency performed for the first time in The Music Center's Mark Taper Forum, L.A.'s performing arts center will be the consummate destination to ‘fall' in love with the arts.

“The fall is an exhilarating time at The Music Center with the launch of new seasons and the premiere of distinctive groundbreaking works. From AI-inspired art installations to stage productions featuring Deaf actors, and from iconic Grammy-winning musicians to fabled operas reimagined for the 21st century, The Music Center offers something to delight and inspire Angelenos of all ages,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “As The Music Center's hallmark 60th year winds down, I invite everyone to discover—or rediscover—your performing arts center and the array of unique, diverse artistic experiences The Music Center campus offers during the next several months. Feel the joy in Downtown L.A. at The Music Center!”

To view a complete list of fall events at The Music Center, visit musiccenter.org/fallidays.

