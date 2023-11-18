Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Montalbán to Present SANTA'S CIRCUS Next Month

The performance will show on select dates from Friday, December 8 to Saturday, December 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

For the first time in Los Angeles, step into an enchanting holiday fantasy at Santa's Circus, a mesmerizing theatrical experience that delivers the joy of Christmas in a whole new way through a unique blend of theatre and cirque-style acrobatics. The 90-minute spectacular from Cirque Factory—designed to delight the whole family—will show on select dates from Friday, December 8 to Saturday, December 23, 2023, inside The Montalbán's magical theatre in the heart of Hollywood (1615 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028). Tickets start at $37 (children)/$47 (adults) and are expected to sell quickly. For more information, showtimes and tickets visit the link below.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have curated a show filled with thrills, laughter and wonder. Experience remarkable performers and awe-inspiring cirque acts from around the world that feature breathtaking acrobatic feats, dance, gymnastics, illusions, comedy, and more. Families have the opportunity to take a complimentary photo with Santa, and kids will get to write a letter to deliver to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus during the show!

﻿From Cirque Factory, helmed by Cirque du Soleil veteran and multi-award winning executive producer Francisco Santos, witness feats performed by International Artists with multidisciplinary skills in theatre, dance and gymnastics. The troupe's recent Vampire Circus Hollywood engagement sold out with rave reviews, and this new winter extravaganza promises all-new thrills to awaken the childlike wonder in us all!

“Santa's Circus is pulling out all the stops to help families get in the Christmas spirit, and we're delighted to bring extra holiday joy to Los Angeles,” said Cirque Factory CEO Francisco Santos.

Montalbán History

The Montalbán, Hollywood's classic theatre reborn for a new era of screened entertainment and performing arts, is one of the few remaining mid-sized and fully equipped proscenium venues in Los Angeles. It features orchestra, mezzanine, loge, and balcony seating, and is known for its excellent sight-lines and acoustics. The Ricardo Montalbán Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, bought the building in 1999. Humanitarian and Emmy Award-winning actor Ricardo Montalbán's vision was to create a presence in Hollywood that provided inspiration and employment for young Latinos, as well as other underrepresented people throughout the community.﻿

