The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Sound/Stage Series Presents KAMASI WASHINGTON: BECOMING

The film will stream Friday, October 30.

Jazz titan Kamasi Washington is the focus of the sixth episode of SOUND/STAGE, the Los Angeles Philharmonic's series of concert films, Friday, October 30, at 10am.

In the program, the L.A.-based saxophonist, composer and bandleader, accompanied by a 16-piece orchestra, performs his Emmy-nominated original score to BECOMING: An intimate portrait of Michelle Obama - a documentary based on the former First Lady's bestselling memoir.

When writing BECOMING, which will be available on CD and LP December 11, Washington turned to the Obamas' Spotify playlist for inspiration. He discusses more about his approach to composing scores, as well as how he's been spending his time during quarantine, in on online conversation featured on the SOUND/STAGE microsite.

In addition, the program includes a poem by writer and activist Ishmael Reed, "When I Die I Will Go to Jazz." Also featured is a performance by Louie Vega, whose talents, much like Washington's, encompass multiple genres. The legendary DJ, bandleader and producer, along with his band Elements of Life, were filmed at The Ford in a celebratory 2018 concert commemorating global soul-music-marketing platform FUSICOLOGY's 15th anniversary.

All SOUND/STAGE performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.

Additional programming information for upcoming episodes will be announced. Learn more at i??laphil.com/soundstage.

