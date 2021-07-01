The Long Beach Playhouse Will Reopen With NOISES OFF in September

After 18 months without a show or an audience, the Long Beach Playhouse has announced it is reopening on September 10 with Michael Frayn's play Noises Off.

"The pandemic was one of the most profoundly difficult events imaginable," said Playhouse Executive Director, Madison Mooney. "We feel immensely fortunate to be inching back to normal both as human beings and as a community theater.

"Our production of Noises Off was about halfway through its run in March 2020, when the statewide shutdown went into effect. It seemed right to pick up where we left off and put the show back up for a full run."

"Coming back after such an unsettling period I felt it was important to curate a set of shows that are right for this moment in time and that offered options for our patrons," said Sean Gray, Playhouse Artistic Director.

Gray, working with Mooney and the Artistic Production Committee, selected plays for the remainder of 2021. They are:

On the Mainstage:

September 10 - October 9

Noises Off

by Michael Frayn

October 22 - November 20

Sister Act, A Divine Musical Comedy

music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and Douglas Carter Beane

i??

December 3 - December 19

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

In the Studio Theatre

October 1 - October 30

Angels in America Part One, Millennium Approaches

by Tony Kushner

November / December

The Collaborative Series

The Collaborative is part of the Playhouse's commitment to the community. It gives small theatre troupes and local art makers a place in which they can put up their shows. The Playhouse expects some of the smaller theaters that lost their spaces during the pandemic to participate in the 2021-22 Collaborative Series. For more information about applying for The Collaborative, please visit our website, www.lbplayhouse.org in August.

During the month of July, the Playhouse box office will work with ticket holders from 2020 to set up new reservations. On August 1st, the remainder of the 2021 season will be open to the public to buy tickets. At this time the Playhouse expects patrons to be masked while in the theatre.

"All of us look forward to welcoming patrons, actors, and the community back to the Playhouse," said Mooney. "And we have some surprises including a fresh paint job on the outside and new plush seats for the Mainstage. We can't wait to see you!"

Learn more at www.LBPlayhouse.org.