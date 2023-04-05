Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents An Evening With Megan Hilty

The performance is on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 8 p.m. 

Apr. 05, 2023  
Broadway and television star Megan Hilty comes to Pepperdine for a one-night-only performance on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, starting at $25 for adults, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or online.

Megan Hilty is a renowned American actress and singer who has captured audiences with her powerful voice and dynamic performances. Born in Bellevue, Washington, Hilty began her career on Broadway, most notably starring in shows such as Wicked and 9 to 5. She quickly grew her reputation for these performances, earning a Tony Award nomination for her role in the 2009 Broadway revival of Nine.

Hilty's success on Broadway led to her transition into television and film. Some of her most popular roles include Ivy Lynn on the hit NBC series "Smash," which aired from 2012 to 2013. Hilty's persona of a struggling Broadway actress earned her public approval, and continued her career in a number of other television shows and movies, including "The Good Wife" and "Patsy & Loretta."

Throughout her career, Hilty has also explored song-writing as the co-writer of several of the songs in her album "It Happens All the Time" and contributed to songs of other artists, including "Let Me Be Your Star" from her show "Smash" and a song from Josh Groban called "The Sweetest of Nights and the Finest of Days."

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Center for the Arts Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: Click Here

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with a shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit Click Here. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: Click Here




