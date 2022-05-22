The Life And Times Of A. Einstein to Play at Theatre West

The Life and Times of A. Einstein, an official Solopalooza 2.022 selection, is written and performed by Kres Mersky. It is directed by Paul Gersten and produced by Dina Morrone for Theatre West. The show runs at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068 on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 26 at 3:00 p.m.. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Group rate tickets (15 or more) are $30. For tickets, call the box office at (323) 851-7977 or visit http://theatrewest.org.

"The Life and Times of A. Einstein" is a funny, offbeat comedy about a day in the life of the famous scientist, as seen through the eyes of his secretary, Ellen. As his secretary, chauffeur and bodyguard (she shoots, too!), Ellen shields him from the press, keeps him on time for appointments, runs his household, and tries unsuccessfully to hide her passion and feelings for him.

It's Einstein's birthday, with an ensuing press conference for him for which he is late. We never meet Einstein, but Ellen manages to explain the Theory of Relativity (hilariously oversimplified), lay out the dos and don't for journalists pending Einstein's arrival, and "vamps" her way through his life. She fields questions, evading answers and putting her own spin on those she feels are too important for the truth.

It is Princeton, 1934. Einstein has just arrived there (yes, he is just learning English.....and doing quite well, thank you!) and we learn through Ellen of his colleagues, Berlin, and the life that Einstein and his wife had to leave behind. Through the course of the play, Einstein seems to be sitting right next to Ellen as she passes on her insights on one of the great minds of the 20th Century.

The show is touching, poignant and infused with humor and warmth as well as informative. It's the little known story of the woman who ran Einstein's life for 35 years, controlling the Einstein image during his life and after his death, until her own death in the 1970s.

Kres Mersky is performer and playwright. Her other solo plays include Isadora Duncan: A Unique Recital and At The Codfish Ball. Her full-length, full-cast plays include Algerian Romance and Flag Day. She has also written numerous one acts. Kres belongs to the Dramatist's Guild and the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights. She has appeared extensively on stage, screen and television.

Paul Gersten directs. He has directed commercials for thirty years in addition to directing at Theatre West. He has previously directed Kres in her Isadora Duncan piece and Flag Day.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals.

Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with WestFest (a festival of new works), a new play by one of the company's resident playwrights in September 2022, and Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in April 2023. Our Storybook Theatre's Little Red Riding Hood will tour throughout the area in June and July 2022, supported by an NEA grant. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

This show is an Official Selection of Solopalooza 2.022, a festival of solo performances. The series is produced by Dina Morrone.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and be vaccinated (and able to show a vax card or digital record).

Parking is available in a private lot across the street for $5.00 cash (no credit cards).

Photo credit: Paul Gersten.