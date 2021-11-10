The LA Phil Announces First Details of Hollywood Bowl 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today the first details of the 2022 Hollywood Bowl summer season, marking the end of the iconic venue's first 100 years and the beginning of its second century. The full celebratory season of the Hollywood Bowl's centennial will be announced in February 2022.

Two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century, Steve Martin & Martin Short, are set for the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, with three performances, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 2, 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Thomas Wilkins, will join them, as well as open the evening with a program of orchestral favorites. The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko will be among the guests joining Steve Martin & Martin Short. Considered one of Southern California's top Independence Day pyrotechnic displays, the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at the Bowl has become a local family tradition. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are half price.

Dates for other popular annual events at the Hollywood Bowl have also been scheduled, including: The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (formerly Playboy Jazz Festival) on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26; Smooth Summer Jazz on Sunday, August 28; Movie Night on Sunday, September 4; and the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music hosted by Melissa Peterman on Saturday, September 17.

With the Hollywood Bowl serving as the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 100 years, the 2022 season continues the tradition of presenting classical concerts every Tuesday and Thursday night, with Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil and a roster of star-studded guest artists. With the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock at the helm, Jazz Plus nights offer an eclectic trip through the world of jazz and beyond. Weekends will be filled with some of the biggest names in popular music, the annual fully staged musical, films and film music, and the KCRW Festival featuring cutting-edge musicians.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

Subscription renewals are available today, November 10, 2021.

Group sales for July 4th Fireworks Spectacular and Movie Night will be available February 9, 2022; Smooth Summer Jazz and the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music on February 17, 2022; all other June and July concerts on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and all other August and September concerts on February 24, 2022.

New subscriptions will be available February 15, 2022.

"Create Your Own" packages will be available Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/