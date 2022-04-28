The LA Art Box Presents BELONGING: A FILIPINO AMERICAN ARTS AND CULTURE EXPERIENCE 

Cultural art gallery, The LA Art Box (The LAAB), in partnership with Parangal Dance Company, is pleased to announce Belonging, a collaborative showcase of Filipino American creatives through their own visual narratives. The exhibition explores cultural identities both past and present from contemporary Filipino American artists working to belong and enrich the current AAPI creative landscape, to the traditional rituals and ceremonies of the six Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines. Belonging opens May 20, 2022 and will remain on view through June 26, 2022.

"We're thrilled to present an exhibition which showcases the work of contemporary Filipino American creatives while also celebrating the powerful cultural legacy of the Philippines," said The LAAB Co-Founder Bernadette Bernardo. "Belonging is an exhibition that perfectly embodies the mission of The LAAB which is to provide a creative space for artists to explore cultural identity and share their personal narratives and experiences."

Belonging is presented in partnership with Parangal Dance Company, one of the foremost performance groups in the United States committed to traditional Filipino folk dance, attire and music. Through their work to preserve Philippine culture and heritage, the dance company participates in cultural immersion and field research to learn more about the six Indigenous Peoples in the Philippines: T'boli, Kalinga, Yakan, Subanen, Maguindanaon, Bagobo. Belonging features a photography series by Francis Gum which captures Parangal Dance Company's depiction of the rituals and ceremonies of these six Indiginous Peoples.

In addition, Belonging features eight contemporary Filipino American creatives whose work spans a diverse array of mediums, including sound and film production, fashion design and culinary arts, to create a multisensory experience. Contributing artists include:

Adrien Per

A music director, producer, DJ and the owner of the production company Lumpia Watermelon which has worked with mainstream artists such as Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi, Polo G, Tyga, 24kGoldn, Megan Thee Stallion, O.T Genasis, Kehlani, G-Eazy and more. Per will debut his first solo art exhibit and photo publication at The LAAB titled We Are Golden on May 14.

Kristian Kabuay

An artist, entrepreneur and futurist specializing in endangered writing systems from the Philippines. As a leading authority for the propagation and instructor of the pre-Philippine scripts, he launched his own edutainment business specializing in custom art, books, events, technology and apparel.

Alexandra Cuerdo

An award-winning director and writer, recently named one of the 100 Most Influential Filipina Women in the World by the Filipina Women's Network. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, Vogue, New York Magazine, Variety and more. Her recent documentary Ulam (meaning "dish" in Tagalog) is available on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Francis Gum

A multidisciplinary artist whose work has appeared internationally in a variety of media ranging from magazines and publications, artist covers, designer campaigns and galleries.

Raymond Pereira

Chef Raymond trained in Spain with master Spanish chefs and holds the title of Maestro Cortador (Master Carver). He has carved prestigious jamon along with a variety of dishes for Dr. Dre, Jeanie Buss, Jose Andres and Wolfgang Puck.

Ryan Jordan

The Creative Director of 624 x RJ Studios, a multi-dimensional Fashion Development Agency. Ryan also owns OmajX, a SOUL-driven luxury brand that elevates fashion to a higher level of consciousness.

Musicians and producers Robin Nivera and Alex Ritchie, who was featured at this year's Grammy awards, provide original soundscape compositions for the exhibit.

For more information about Belonging visit TheLAArtBox.com. Admission is $10; advance tickets are required. A limited number of trade crafts created by Indigenous Peoples of the Philippines will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go directly back to the Indigenous Peoples groups.

The LAAB is located at 8020 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles and is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, 12 - 6 p.m.