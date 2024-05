Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The Complete History of American Musical Theater” series is back with an evening devoted to the 1960s: a journey through the Broadway musicals that shaped the decade. Featuring Tony nominee Sharon McNight, Broadway and musical veterans Mary Gordon Murray and Scott Harlan, and up-and-comers Sophie Beck and Hayden Kharrazi, along with narrators Dan Fishbach and Mark D. Kaufmann.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 8.p.m.

TICKETS:

$40

HOW:

www.OdysseyTheatre.com



