WHERE Y'ALL FROM Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

Yelba Zoe McCourt’s solo play, "WHERE Y’ALL FROM?" has emerged as a captivating odyssey exploring the intricate tapestry of identity, culture, and the immigrant narrative. This performance takes audiences on a poignant journey through the life of Zoe, an alter-ego version of McCourt herself, navigating the complexities of assimilation and the quest for the American Dream.

In this enthralling theatrical performance, McCourt introduces audiences to Zoe, the daughter of two Latin American immigrants, whose journey from childhood to adulthood is punctuated by the ubiquitous question: "Where are you from?" Through a series of captivating vignettes, Zoe encounters iconic figures like Big Bird, whose idealistic "Sesame Street" utopia contrasts sharply with the harsh realities of American society.

Moved by a viral video depicting the separation of a mother and child at the border, Zoe embarks on a soul-searching quest to unravel her family's immigrant journey. As she delves into pivotal moments in her life and her parents' lives, themes of race, identity, and the elusive American Dream come to the forefront, prompting viewers to ponder their own origin story.

Is she more Latina or American? "WHERE Y’ALL FROM?" is a masterful blend of humor and pathos, eliciting laughter, tears, empathy, and deep introspection from its audience. McCourt’s compelling storytelling and nuanced portrayal of characters make for a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

This play was featured as a staged reading at the Joshua Tree Solo Festival 2023, and fully produced at the Whitefire Theater for the SOLOFEST 2024.

