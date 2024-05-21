BRAINWASHED Premieres In June At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Alina Konon makes her Hollywood Fringe debut with her new solo show.
Alina Konon makes her Hollywood Fringe debut with her solo show, "Brainwashed."
Alina brings her personal experiences from living in Belarus under a brutal regime to the stage. Her dark comedy explores the surreal and disturbing reality of growing up under dictatorship. Through a series of absurd clown bits, she engages the audience in the process of brainwashing. The show features a mix of bizarre elements, including live cooking of soup, which is shared with the audience, creating an interactive and intimate setting.
Alina's performance is both silly and vulnerable, as she sets out to convince the audience of a lie, establish dominance, and reveal the harsh realities of life under dictatorship. Through clowning and interactive pieces Alina explores psychological manipulation and control experienced in oppressive environments.
Directed by Nathan Mohebbi.
"Brainwashed" contains content that some viewers may find disturbing, including mentions of death, murder, self-harm, and police brutality. Additionally, the show includes partial nudity.
Actors Company (Little Theater)
916 N.Formosa Ave
Saturday, June 8th @ 7pm
Saturday, June 15th @ 8:30pm
Friday, June 21st @ 7:30pm
Thursday, June 27th @ 5:30pm
Saturday, June 29th @ 10:00pm
Run time:
60 min
This show is 18+
