BRAINWASHED Premieres In June At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Alina Konon makes her Hollywood Fringe debut with her solo show, "Brainwashed."

Alina brings her personal experiences from living in Belarus under a brutal regime to the stage. Her dark comedy explores the surreal and disturbing reality of growing up under dictatorship. Through a series of absurd clown bits, she engages the audience in the process of brainwashing. The show features a mix of bizarre elements, including live cooking of soup, which is shared with the audience, creating an interactive and intimate setting.

Alina's performance is both silly and vulnerable, as she sets out to convince the audience of a lie, establish dominance, and reveal the harsh realities of life under dictatorship. Through clowning and interactive pieces Alina explores psychological manipulation and control experienced in oppressive environments.

Directed by Nathan Mohebbi.

Trigger Warnings:

"Brainwashed" contains content that some viewers may find disturbing, including mentions of death, murder, self-harm, and police brutality. Additionally, the show includes partial nudity.

Venue:

Actors Company (Little Theater)

916 N.Formosa Ave

Preview:

Saturday, June 8th @ 7pm

Dates:

Saturday, June 15th @ 8:30pm

Friday, June 21st @ 7:30pm

Thursday, June 27th @ 5:30pm

Saturday, June 29th @ 10:00pm

Run time:

60 min

This show is 18+

