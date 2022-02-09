The LA Art Box Presents First West Coast Exhibit Of Renowned Artist JEFRË

Cultural art gallery, The LA Art Box (The LAAB), has announced the opening of The Pop-Up Exhibit by renowned Filipino-American artist, JEFRË. The exhibition opened to the public on January 30 and will continue through March 6, 2022.

Showcasing JEFRË's captivating larger-than-life multimedia sculptures and installations, The Pop-Up Exhibit features a selection of works recently exhibited at the Orlando Museum of Art as part of the artist's first solo museum exhibition, JEFRË: Points of Connection. Maquettes of monumental public works introduce the audience to the artist's past projects, alongside a series of sculptures which exemplify his current studio practice and work constructed at a human scale. JEFRË activates spaces in ways that reimagine the urban landscape and connect people to a common experience.

"The LA Art Box is delighted to host JEFRË's first West Coast exhibit and showcase Filipino-American talent," said LAAB Co-Founder, Bernie Bernardo. "His background and artistic motivation are in complete alignment with The LAAB's mission and a perfect example of the intention we had when creating this space."

The Pop-Up Exhibit includes The Talking Heads, a multisensory experience that is activated by digitally scanning a QR code, unique to each colossal head. Audio sensory is accompanied by "Soundscapes" presented by Grammy Award-winning artist, AYO The Producer, and media support from Monster XP. This activation is multicultural, incorporating a multitude of languages, translated to be relevant to all visitors.

The exhibition also introduces JEFRË's Branded Series, created specifically for The LAAB. This collection is inspired by visions of the American dream, immigration, social status and consumerism. Using the technique of cartography, JEFRË recreates environments, land formations, and city grids with repurposed materials. Expired rice and paint is integrated onto the landscaped canvas as an expression of cultural and social movements and environments.

The LAAB is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, 12 - 6 p.m. Admission is free, though advance tickets are required. For further information or to reserve your entry, visit TheLAArtBox.com.