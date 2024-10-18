The Kingdom Choir Continues The Luckman's 30th Anniversary Celebrations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will present The Kingdom Choir on Saturday, November 16, at 8:00 pm. The UK’s preeminent gospel choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.

The Kingdom Choir first attracted the world’s attention when they performed their show-stopping performance of “Stand By Me” in front of a worldwide television audience of over two billion at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. Since then, the choir’s infectious joy and spirit, matched only by their raw gospel spiritual style, has taken them around the world including a debut North American tour in 2019 which took them to 29 cities including New York, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Karen Gibson, the award-winning conductor who founded The Kingdom Choir in 1994, has been affectionately hailed by The Guardian as "Britain’s Godmother of Gospel." A force of nature with over 30 years of dedicated experience to the genre, she has also led transformative gospel music workshops across the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as in Nigeria, Japan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and the United States.

