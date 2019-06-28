The HollywoodÂ Encore! Producers' Awards Extend Festival Fun Through August

The Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards (Encores), produced by Combined Artform, returns for its tenth year. The Encores run July 5 through August 31, 2019 at eleven Hollywood venues.

The best shows of the Hollywood Fringe Festival are extended through this time period. This year's extensions feature an exciting selection of exceptional ensemble and solo work at Actors Company, Hudson Theatre, Lounge Theatre, McCadden Place Theatre, Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, Studio C, Studio Stage, The Complex Hollywood, The New American Theatre, The New Collective, and Thymele Arts. Over 50 judges, press and venue managers participated in selecting this year's shows. Many commented that this year's shows at the Festival were the strongest yet, both artistically and with full audiences. So here's another chance to come and see the best the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 had to offer and keep the magic of the fringe alive in Hollywood.

The Winners of the Encores represent the best of the 350 plus shows presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The shows are selected on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities. The extensions immediately follow the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Shows receive valuable extensions giving them the opportunity for additional audience, press, awards and the possibility of longer runs. Past winners of The Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards have gone on to tour nationally, enjoy extended commercial runs in the Los Angeles area and extended runs at the New York City, SoHo Playhouse.

Once again, Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director of the SoHo Playhouse/Executive Director of the NYC Fringe Encore Series, along with Matthew Quinn, West Coast Scout/Administrator, will award an invitation to at least one show to go to NYC this December. Last year's winner, Dr. Jekyll and Mister Hyde ended up winning the Most Outstanding Production and was given a six week run at the SoHo Playhouse

