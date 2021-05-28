Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hollywood Bowl to Reopen at Full Capacity

California officials stated that attendees of outdoor events would be encouraged, but not required, to show proof of vaccination or a negative test results.

May. 28, 2021  
The New York Times has reported that the Hollywood Bowl is set to reopen at full capacity, filling all 18,000 seats with no social distancing. The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford had previously announced in April that they would be able to welcome a limited-capacity audience of approximately 4,000 when concerts resumed in May. California officials this week stated that beginning June 15 outdoor events could return to full capacity, with attendees encouraged, but not required, to show proof of vaccination or a negative test results.

Chad Smith, the chief executive of the Los Angeles Philharmonic stated, "You're getting a firsthand look at how difficult this has been to navigate, especially for those of us who want to open up by summer... Each time we are announcing the season based on current protocol - and then the current protocols change."

Beginning in July, the Hollywood Bowl will present 14 weeks of concerts, including the LA Phil with Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel as well as crowd favorites such as the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular.

There are currently about 50 concerts planned for the season, where there used to be 73 to 75 concerts.


