The Grove Theatre Will Continue Performances as Scheduled

The Grove will continue all performances as scheduled for the time being.

Read the full statement below:

We consider the health and well-being of our customers, artists, volunteers and staff to be our highest priority. According to the County of San Bernardino, "the health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time. No cases have been reported in the county." Even though the County isn't requiring any special precautions at this time, we, at The Grove, are closely monitoring and evaluating all developments of COVID-19 and are taking significant proactively taking steps to prevent the spread of the infection at our theatre.

What the County does recommend is that "all San Bernardino County residents should continue to engage in regular activities." We realize all of you aren't San Bernardino residents, but we figure that is good advice, and what better way to heed that than to take in a good show at The Grove? So, at this time, all performances will go on as planned.

The following protocol is being implemented:

1. Prior to performances, The Grove will clean and disinfect common surfaces such as door handles and countertops.

2. During this period of time, The Grove will keep audience size to less than 200.

3. The Grove will have hand sanitizer available in common areas for use by patrons. Patrons will be asked to use hand sanitizer as they enter the building.

4. Any patron, staff or volunteer who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, is asked to stay home. If you are a patron and have already purchased tickets, contact us about exchanging your tickets for a future performance.

In the event that we do have a cancellation, we will notify all ticket holders by phone as soon as possible and at least 2-3 hours before any performance. The latest updates will be posted on The Grove Theatre website www.grovetheatre.com.

The Box Office outgoing voicemail at 909-920-4343 will also be updated if there are any changes to the schedule. Should a performance be postponed, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled performance date, or will be exchanged for another date, if that is necessary to accommodate individual customers. For information on COVID-19 from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention please visit www.cdc.gov





