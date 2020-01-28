The Group Rep Will Revive IN MY MIND'S EYE at Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep will present the revival of Doug Haverty's award winning play IN MY MIND'S EYE, directed by Bruce Kimmel, and produced for the Group Rep by Bita Arefnia. The play will run February 7 through March 15 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

Inspired by true events, this memory play chronicles the life and loves of a courageous, legally-blind female public school teacher. It also explores the delicate balance of how a parent can become dependent on caring for a child with special needs.

About playwright Doug Haverty

Doug Haverty has had his award-winning plays and musicals produced around the world. Could I Have This Dance? was named "Best New Play" by American Theatre Critics Association. His works have been presented at Cherry Lane, Charlotte Rep., Laguna Playhouse, Phoenix Theatre, Florida Studio, Theatre West, The Colony, Theatre 40, The Lyric, Group Rep, Long Island Stage, Theatre in the Square, Lobero, just to name a few. Published plays: In My Mind's Eye, Inside Out, Could I Have This Dance?, Flavia & The Dream Maker (A musical). Plays premiered at Group Rep: In My Mind's Eye, Next Window Please; musicals presented at Group Rep: Roleplay, Reaching Up, and Love Again (all co-written with Adryan Russ) and The Ghost of Gershwin (co-written with Wayland Pickard); and most recently, the Ovation-Nominated original musical A Carol Christmas (co-written with Bruce Kimmel).

About director Bruce Kimmel

Bruce Kimmel (Director) wrote, directed and starred in the cult movie hit, The First Nudie Musical. He also co-created the story for the hit film, The Faculty, directed by Robert Rodriguez. Mr. Kimmel is a legendary Grammy-nominated producer of theatre music on CD, having produced over 180 albums. Most recently, he's directed rave-reviewed productions of A Carol Christmas, The Man Who Came to Dinner, L.A. Now and Then, Welcome to My World, Li'l Abner, Inside Out, Dial 'M' for Murder, and the world premiere of a new Sherman Brothers musical, Levi!, the story of Levi Strauss. For the past ten years he has been producing and hosting a monthly series of live entertainments based on the albums he's produced, called Kritzerland, which feature incredible singers and fun guest stars, and has directed many cabaret acts for some wonderfully talented people. Mr. Kimmel is also the author of nineteen books.

The cast features the talents of Kait Haire, Peyton Kirkner, Maria Kress, Lloyd Pedersen, Torrey Richardson, Clara Rodriguez and Bobby Slaski.

The production design team includes Pawena Sriha (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Michael Mullen (Costume Design), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Bita Arefnia (Assistant Director), Art & Soul Design (Graphic Design), and Doug Engalla (Promotional Videography/Photography).

About Show Times and Tickets:

February 7 - March 15, 2020. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Sundays at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks with cast and staff 2/16 & 3/1. General Admission: $30.00. Seniors & Students with ID: $25.00. Parties 10+: $20.00. Tickets: www.theGROUPrep.com, Reservations & Information: (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.





