The Group Rep presents Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT (or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS), a holiday mystery farce directed by Larry Eisenberg, produced by Lloyd Pedersen.

In December 1936, a Broadway star admired for his performances as Sherlock Holmes has cast members to his country home for a weekend when the festivities in his isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

Cast features the talents of Landon Beatty, Barbara Brownell, Susan Priver, Clara Rodriguez, Michele Schultz, Patrick Skelton, Neil Thompson, Sascha Vanderslik and Troy Whitaker.

Production team includes John Ledley (Stage Manager), Todd Andrew Ball (Assistant Director), Chris Winfield (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Angela M. Eads (Costume Designer), Steve Shaw (Sound Design), Judi Lewin (Wigs, Hair & Makeup Design), Kyra Schwartz (Prop/Set Dressing), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Fight Choreography), Stan Mazin (Choreography), Kristin Stancato (Social Media), Doug Engalla (Photography/Videography) and Art & Soul Design (Graphic Design).

Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT (or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS), will run November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sunday Matinees at 2:00 pm. Sunday Talkbacks with cast and production team, 12/5 and 12/12. Show added Thursday, 12/23 at 8 pm. No show Friday, 12/24. Tickets: $30.00. Seniors & Students with ID $25.00. Tickets: $30.00. Seniors & Students with ID $25.00. Parties 10+ $20.00. Tickets & information www.thegrouprep.com or 818.763.5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage (first floor), 10900 Burbank Blvd., NoHo 91601.

Covid Policy: All patrons must be VACCINATED, show ID and proof of full vaccination required upon entry, and wear a mask while inside the theater complex. Entire Cast and Crew are fully vaccinated.