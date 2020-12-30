Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

For the first time in its 46-year history, the Group Rep presents HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AND TRAPPINGS, a collection of new short plays and stories that explore the humor and challenges in surviving the holidays (during non-pandemic times). These little portraits of humanity focus on romance, traditions, gift-giving and tiny miracles. The on demand holiday event is available on the Group Rep's Virtual Stage through Friday, 1/1/2021 at 12:00 midnight.

All eight plays have been written by Group Rep members with cast size for each play ranging from 1-4 actors; featuring 19 actors in all. Some of the shows have been filmed on the Group Rep stage with safe Covid protocols adhered to; others have been video captured. The event is produced by Kathleen Delaney and Brooklyn Sample for the Group Rep. Music is by Marc Antonio Pritchett. Video capture and assembly is by Doug Engalla.

Selections include

100 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS

Under the mango tree, Christmas miracles abound!

Written by Clara Rodriguez

Directed by Heidi Harrison Mendez

Features Clara Rodriguez

A CHEESY CHRISTMAS

A very much set-in-her-ways gourmet cheese shop proprietor is ready to close up for Christmas Eve, when in walks a customer with more than fermented dairy on his mind.

Written by Craig Holland

Directed by Helen O'Brien

Cast features Hersha Parady (Eleanor) and Bert Emmett (Bob)

MERRY CHRISTMAS, NORMAN STANTON

Norman gets a very unusual-and-living Christmas gift from the guys at work - special delivery.

Written by Tom Lazarus

Directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett

Cast features Neil Thompson (Norman) and Torrey Richardson (Tiffani)

MERRY CHRISTMAS, RELATIVELY SPEAKING

Two very different sisters collide on Christmas Eve and wonder about the worthiness of continuing to commemorate Christmas.

Written by Stevie Stern

Directed by Tom Lazarus

Cast features Marie Broderick (Beth) and Sasha Vanderslick (Diane)

TWO FOR ONE

A suitor shows up a Christmas Eve dinner with two-gifts-for-one and is met with unexpected results.

Written by Fox F. Carney

Directed by Linda Alznauer

Features Lisa McGee Mann (Lindy) and Beccy Quinn (Steve)

Santa Claus WANTED

A large department store needs a Santa for the holidays and the wrong person shows up to apply ... or so it would seem.

Written by Tom Lazarus

Directed by Stevie Stern

Features Doug Haverty (William) and Cathy Tomlin (Woman)

THANK HALLOWMAS

A Christmas ornament sparks a father - daughter bond and a magic that only the holidays can bring

Written by Matthew Guthrie

Directed by Kathleen Delaney

Cast features Londyn Brooks (Fallon), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Cups), Michaela Guthrie (Princess) and Kathleen Delaney (Narrator)

TOP OF THE TREE

A mother explains her family's long-standing, feel-good, tradition of selfless, creative gift-giving.

Written by Doug Haverty

Directed by Bruce Kimmel

Features Hartley Powers (Molly), Harley Walker (Vanessa), Mark Stancato (Steven) and

David Ibrahim (Neal)

About Show Times and Tickets

Who: The Group Rep

What: HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AND TRAPPINGS

Ends: Friday, 1/1/2021 at 12 Midnight (PST)

Admission: $10

Buy Tickets/Information: www.theGROUPrep.com