The Groundlings Theatre 45th Anniversary Celebration Announced

The Groundlings Theatre is celebrating its 45thAnniversary with a series of exclusive events and performances all happening at The Groundlings' iconic theatre on Melrose in Los Angeles.

Audiences will be treated to two incredible nights of sketch comedy featuring iconic sketches from unforgettable characters that originated at The Groundlings. Friday night will celebrate cast members from 1974-2000 and Saturday night will celebrate those from 2001-present.

Champagne, merriment, and nostalgia will flow!

Tickets will range between $50-100. Information to purchase tickets will be available soon on www.groundlings.com.!





