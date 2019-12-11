The Golden Dragon Acrobats Are Coming to Thousand Oaks

The spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics of The Golden Dragon Acrobats will thrill audiences and children alike at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company's reputation is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.

The ancient art of acrobatics has developed into one of China's most popular art forms. As well as evolving into many forms of performance - dance, opera, martial arts and sports - acrobatics has served an important role in the cultural exchange between China and Western nations. The citizens of China continue to present their acrobatic art for the world today, to portray their hard-working nature and set forth an example of the rich traditions of Chinese culture.

Performing feats on chairs stacked 10 stories high; the troupe has traveled to all 50 states and to more than 65 countries on five continents. The Golden Dragon Acrobats have received two prestigious New York Drama Desk Award nominations for its Broadway performances.

Single tickets are priced at $41 - $19 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





