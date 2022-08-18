The Festival Of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) Returns in September

FilAm ARTS (The Association for the Advancement of Filipino American Arts and Culture) is thrilled to announce the return of The Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC), the longest-running Filipino cultural celebration in Southern California now in its 28th year, live and in person, September 3rd, from 4 - 10 PM at the Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

The last in-person festival was held at Echo Park in 2017. In 2020, FilAm Arts successfully produced a three-day virtual festival, drawing thousands of viewers from around the world.

"Since its inception, FPAC has given countless artists various opportunities to amplify the voices of Filipino-Americans and Filipinos in the diaspora. We all look forward to having FPAC return in person. Kaya natin ito ( We can do this)," says Giovanni Ortega, Festival Director.

The Festival (FPAC2022) will feature Filipino food booths curated by Usapan and merchandise booths curated by SoCal Filipinos, a ticketed VIP rum/craft beer garden, a community pavilion led by Search to Involve Pilipino Americans, The freshly-named Tony Ringor Senior Pavilion, Children's Pavilion featuring Filipino storytelling with children's books for sale from Philippine Expressions Bookshop, a vaccine clinic provided by LA County, a DWP Mobile Water trailer providing free drinking water to reduce plastic waste on site, Sari-Sari art installation by artist Francis Gum and a fleet of Toyota's new vehicles.

This year's headlining artist is Ruby Ibarra, rapper, music producer and spoken word artist. The list of mainstage performers include cultural performances, Rondalla Club of Los Angeles , Kayamanan Ng Lahi Philippine Folk Arts, Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts, Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble, new Filipina band, Pinay Voltron, Acapella group Filosophy, Headband Andy, Ella Jay Basco, Kajo, Kiana V, Q-York, Mica Javier, JayR, Ylona Garcia, Ez Mil, DJ Joel Quizon, Les The Dj and DJ CherishTheLuv.

An acoustic stage in the Rum Garden/VIP Tent will feature Melody of LA indie rock band The Mellowdees and more. The Balagtasan/ Poetry stage will be curated by Arianna "Lady B" Basco of Palms Up Academy. FilAm Visual Artists also create a living memorial to honor our community members who we've lost to COVID this last few years in partnership with AF3IRM, Los Angeles.

"Levitt Los Angeles shares the beliefs that by celebrating the cultural diversity of our city we can create more connected communities and strengthen the social fabric of Los Angeles," says Allison Keating, Executive Director of Levitt LA. "That is why we are excited and honored to host the FILAM Arts Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) and can't wait to see everyone at the historic MacArthur Park."

"We're excited to have FPAC back in person. In true festival tradition, we continue to spotlight a strong lineup of Filipino and Filipino American multidisciplinary artists and vendors," said Giselle Tongi-Walters, FilAm ARTS Executive Director.

The 28th Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture (FPAC) is presented in partnership with the Levitt Pavilion, California Arts Council, Department of Cultural Affairs of Los Angeles, Toyota, Department of Health and Human Services, Kumu, National Asian American Coalition, Island Pacific Seafood Market, Warner Brothers Discovery Access and Magnolia. Community partners for FPAC2022:Abante are Usapan, SoCal Filipinos, Hotel Indigo, and Search to Involve Pilipino Americans.