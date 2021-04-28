Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The El Capitan Theatre to Present STAR WARS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, TOY STORY, and More!

Apr. 28, 2021  

Now through May 23, Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre is offering guests the opportunity to enjoy epic classic movies on the Big Screen, exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre. Individual tickets are on sale now at elcapitantheatre.com
for these classic films:

  • Star Wars: A New Hope - Episode IV April 30
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - Episode V May 1
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Episode VI May 2
  • The Little Mermaid May 5-9
  • Toy Story May 10-16
  • Lilo and Stitch May 11-23


In addition, The El Capitan offers the opportunity to see a movie with your friends and family - at Private Screenings for 1 to 100 guests - now available at the El Capitan Theatre. Private Screenings are also great for birthday parties, employee appreciation, scouts and more! Select showtimes are available for direct purchase online at https://elcapitantheatre.com/film-info/private-screening. Guests select their movie at the time of booking from the following list:

  • Star Wars: A New Hope - Episode IV
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Toy Story
  • Lilo and Stitch
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Prices start at $600. For a private screening at a showtime not listed online, guests may contact Disney.Movie.Tickets@Disney.com or call (818)845-3110 for assistance. Private Screenings must be purchased at least 48 hours in advance. Add-on packages available for advance purchase of concessions.


