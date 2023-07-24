The Clown School Announces Extensive Series Of In-Person and Online Classes In Fall Of 2023

The Clown School, the renowned LA based organization devoted to exploring and promoting the practice of clowning, has announced its latest series of classes for Fall 2023, celebrating the huge range and influence of the art form. In the studio at the School's base in LA, the essential progression of classes known as Clown 1, 2, and 3 will be complemented by rare opportunities to learn and practice the arts of Movement, Commedia dell'Arte, and Balinese Mask, as well as a one of a kind weekend intensive on the art of Slapstick Comedy. Meanwhile, for its national and international audience, the School has slated a wide array of online classes, including a unique class devoted to the interpretation of the role of the villain using clown methods, called Extreme Trickster: Villain, and two offerings focus on the clown in Jewish traditions, led by Danielle Levsky, called Your God is a Jester and Becoming the Schlemiel. Additional collaborations with award-winning "Bouffon" and star of the critically acclaimed character Red Bastard, Eric Davis, and Cirque du Soleil veteran Shannan Calcutt, confirm the breadth and depth of The Clown School's reach and partnerships - with the School's latest offering, Adventure Clown, taking participants to a chosen city around the world and immersing them in clown culture for a week, about to launch with its inaugural trip to Japan.

"Our goal is to make beautiful things happen in the classroom with all of our students," notes Associate Director and leader of the Adventure Clown series Mike Funt. "We celebrate the creative potential of anyone who participates in the classes, whether they are clowns, comedians, actors, teachers, or folks from any walk of life. Clowning is an ancient form that teaches very contemporary practices, including the art of being present, accessing vulnerability, and exploring the full dimension of the human character. It's playful, serious, joyous, emotional, demanding and liberating all at the same time!"

The Clown School also offers a suite of one-to-one Certificate Programs, in subjects including The Clown, Satire, Trickster, Teaching Clown, and Create Your Own (Clown) Show. "These curated programs have become incredibly popular with artists from around the world," adds Funt. "We anticipate continued interest as the Certificates provide a dedicated training and instruction that is hard to find elsewhere."

For further information, or to view the schedule of classes and programs for 2023, visit www.theclownschool.com, or email administrator@theclownschool.com.