The Broad Stage to Present DUETS with Reeves, Valdés, and Lovano

The Broad Stage presents Duets, an all-star concert featuring five-time GRAMMY Award winner, the pre-eminent jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves; Chucho Valdés, the most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz; and the celebrated saxophonist Joe Lovano, winner of many DownBeat Magazine's Critics and Readers Polls, on Saturday, October 22 at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401. For tickets, please visit thebroadstage.org or call 310-434-3200.

Duets is also performed on Friday, October 22 at 8:00 pm at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets are available at SCFTA.org , and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Expect an unforgettable night of music as three masters of jazz join forces for an evening of piano duets.