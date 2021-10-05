The Broad Stage to Present DUETS with Reeves, Valdés, and Lovano
Expect an unforgettable night of music as three masters of jazz join forces for an evening of piano duets.
The Broad Stage presents Duets, an all-star concert featuring five-time GRAMMY Award winner, the pre-eminent jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves; Chucho Valdés, the most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz; and the celebrated saxophonist Joe Lovano, winner of many DownBeat Magazine's Critics and Readers Polls, on Saturday, October 22 at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401. For tickets, please visit thebroadstage.org or call 310-434-3200.Duets is also performed on Friday, October 22 at 8:00 pm at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets are available at SCFTA.org, and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Expect an unforgettable night of music as three masters of jazz join forces for an evening of piano duets.Dianne Reeves is the 2018 National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master, whose arsenal of talents is richly on display in each and every song of her limitless repertoire. Cuban pianist, composer and arranger Chucho Valdés is the winner of six GRAMMY and three Latin GRAMMY Awards. Hailed by The New York Times as "one of the greatest musicians in jazz history," GRAMMY Award winning saxophone titan Joe Lovano has distinguished himself as a prescient and pathfinding force in the arena of creative music.