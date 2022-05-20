The Broad Stage Presents ARTEMIS A Female Jazz Supergroup, June 4

A multi-generational and globe-spanning supergroup of six female jazz greats, ARTEMIS, performing on the Main Stage at The Broad Stage on Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 PM, conjures a powerful collective voice from this sextet of visionary bandleaders and composers.



Artemis is comprised of pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, clarinetist Anat Cohen, tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, bassist Noriko Ueda, and drummer Allison Miller. The group is distinctive not only for bringing together six singular artists, each renowned for their own remarkable solo career; but for its multi-generational and globe-spanning line-up with members hailing from the US, Canada, Israel and Japan.



The band initially assembled at musical director Renee Rosnes' behest for a European festival tour in 2017. "I chose musicians whom I respected and wanted to make music with," the pianist says, "and after performing together, I realized that we had a brilliant chemistry. We decided to explore the possibilities of what might develop over time. That's how ARTEMIS was born."



"Each member of ARTEMIS is a unique character which is what a band needs - versatility," says Cohen. "That's what makes life interesting and that's what makes music fascinating - the personalities."



"The Greek goddess Artemis is an explorer, a torch bringer, a protector of young children, and a goddess of the hunt," explains Jensen, who conceived of the band's name. "I feel that her character is indicative of the energies and wide array of musical tapestries that ARTEMIS the band brings to the stage as we take our music to the moon, the stars, and beyond."



Despite its relatively brief existence, ARTEMIS has already been featured in Vanity Fair and on NPR's Jazz Night in America, and has performed on some of the country's most iconic stages, from Carnegie Hall and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to the Newport Jazz Festival.



"On a sunny August afternoon in 2018, I was among the thousands of fans attending the Newport Jazz Festival who had their minds blown by ARTEMIS," says Blue Note President Don Was. "Although each individual member of this supergroup is a bona fide jazz titan, these incredible musicians dwell in the rarefied air of bands whose whole is greater than the sum of its already sublime parts. Their musical conversation is sophisticated, soulful and powerful and their groove runs deep."



The band's 2020 debut album is a superb nine-song set that features material composed and/or arranged by each of the band's six instrumentalists. ARTEMIS unfurls with a dynamic flow, stunningly eclectic yet entirely cohesive. "The group identity emerged organically," Rosnes offers, and ARTEMIS discovered a thrilling collective vision early in its lifespan. "The band is seven leaders with strong personal points of view but with a unified conception."



NPR Music said, "A killer line-up of players, composers, and performers who hail from all over the world...they all converge on this extremely cosmopolitan, sleek, rhythm-forward, modern sound."



Artemis is

· Renee Rosnes (piano) is a charter member of the all-star ensemble, the SFJAZZ Collective, with whom she toured for six years. She has released 17 recordings and been a sidewoman on many others.



· Anat Cohen (clarinet) has been declared Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007.



· Nicole Glover (tenor saxophone) has performed nationally and internationally at famed venues such as Birdland, Dizzy's Club, SFJazz, Jazz Bistro, Jazz Showcase, The Kennedy Center and in 2019, joined Grammy-nominated artist Buika for her world tour.



· Ingrid Jensen (trumpet) recently served as artist-in-residence at the prestigious Monterey Jazz Festival and was hailed by the Jazz Journalist Association as 2019's Trumpeter of the Year.



· Allison Miller (drums) has been named "Top 20 Jazz Drummers" in Downbeat and her composition Otis Was a Polar Bear is on NPR's list of "The 200 Greatest Songs by 21st Century Women".



· Noriko Ueda's (bass) career highlights include leading her own small groups and her big band, the Noriko Ueda Jazz Orchestra, and recording her first trio album, Debut, (Terashima Records) in 2015 which features pianist Ted Rosenthal and drummer Quincy Davis.



Tickets starting at $50 are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica, CA 90401, beginning three hours prior to performance. The Jazz & Blues Sponsors are Richard and Lisa Kendall.