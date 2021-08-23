The Blank Theatre Living Room Series Announces Fall 2021 Lineup

Now in its 31st year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers. The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience. The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts. LRS has traditionally taken place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day.

The fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online.

The series runs September 13 - December 13.

Suggested Donation: $15.

Tickets: www.theblank.com/livingroomseries

Monday 09/13

SK8ER BOIZ

By Christopher S. Sullivan

Directed by Kazu Takeda

Monday 09/27

LES FRERES

By Sandra Daley-Sharif

Directed by Christopher Burris

Monday 10/11

GRAND

By Sophie Tegenu

Directed by Kila Kitu

Monday 11/01

AUNTIE'S

By Cassandra Hsiao

Directed by Angela Oh

Monday 11/15

GREAT WHITE

By Deborah Yarchun

Director TBA

Monday 12/6

MODERATION

By Kevin Kautzman

Directed by Christian Parker

Monday 12/13

KILL SHELTER

By Ashley Rose Wellman

Directed by Christopher James Raymond