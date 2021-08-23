The Blank Theatre Living Room Series Announces Fall 2021 Lineup
The series runs September 13 – December 13.
Now in its 31st year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers. The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience. The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts. LRS has traditionally taken place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day.
The fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online.
Suggested Donation: $15.
Tickets: www.theblank.com/livingroomseries
Monday 09/13
SK8ER BOIZ
By Christopher S. Sullivan
Directed by Kazu Takeda
Monday 09/27
LES FRERES
By Sandra Daley-Sharif
Directed by Christopher Burris
Monday 10/11
GRAND
By Sophie Tegenu
Directed by Kila Kitu
Monday 11/01
AUNTIE'S
By Cassandra Hsiao
Directed by Angela Oh
Monday 11/15
GREAT WHITE
By Deborah Yarchun
Director TBA
Monday 12/6
MODERATION
By Kevin Kautzman
Directed by Christian Parker
Monday 12/13
KILL SHELTER
By Ashley Rose Wellman
Directed by Christopher James Raymond