The Backyard Bandshell To Stream IT TAKES TWO: A STEPHEN SONDHEIM & ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

"IT TAKES TWO: A Stephen Sondheim & Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Celebration", featuring selections from the song catalogues of both groundbreaking Broadway composers, will be offered Saturday, March 13th, via exclusive live stream.

In one of the most extraordinary miracles in the history of mankind, two of Broadway's most prolific composers happen to share the exact same birthday -- March 22nd. Those composers are the incomparable Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. On March 22, 1930, American composer Stephen Sondheim was born, and then exactly 18 years later, British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber came into the world. Between the two of them, the world of musical theatre has thrived, seeing innovative movements in the art form -- and most notably making it through the '80s.

You are cordially invited to join Keane Productions, LLC., for an exclusive, and fully-LIVE, virtual concert celebrating the works of both of these theatrical luminaries. Please join them at The Backyard Bandshell on March 13th at 7pm PST to hear fun facts and titivating tidbits about the pair and to hear a cross-section of pieces from each of their catalogues -- including everything from "Anyone Can Whistle" to "Sweeney Todd" and "Aspects of Love" to "Whistle Down The Wind"!

Tickets are available on Eventbrite only $17 (per household). A $2 discount is available by using a cast member's first name (in all CAPS) as your promo code during checkout. Not only will you save some money, but you'll also be doing them a solid as they will receive a percentage of each ticket sale made using their unique code!!! #supportthearts/#supportartists

Featuring performances by some of Southern California's hottest young musical theatre talent including Marley Armstrong, Dedrick Bonner, Jack French, Will Huse, Travis Leland, Adryon de León, Danielle Sadd, and Blaire Lynn Strong. Musical Direction is by Richard Berent.

"IT TAKES TWO: A Stephen Sondheim & Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Celebration" is presented by Keane Productions, LLC., a full-service video, production, and event company in Downtown Los Angeles. Conceived by Alex Mackyol (CEO/Co-Artistic Director, Keane Productions) and Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President/Co-Founder, The STAGE Network) with Creative Direction by Sarah Little (COO/Co-Artistic Director, Keane Productions).