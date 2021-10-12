The 17th Annual La Femme International Film Festival Be Held On-Site and Virtually From October 14

The La Femme International Film Festival will premiere from October 14th-17th, 2021 at the Regal Cinemas LA Live and will also be held virtually online.

Highlights from this years festival include: a special screening of "Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" followed by a special q & a with executive producer Ilene Kahn Power and Sebastian Dungan, Vice President of Lifetime Networks; and 2 days of seminar panels (16th & 17th) sponsored by Sony Pictures, Stephens College, and the WGA Women's Committee (https://lafemme.org/category/seminar-panels/2021-seminar-panels/). Actress America Ferrera will receive the Festival's prestigious Lupe Ontiveros Image Award at the Sunday night award ceremony, 6PM at the Regal Cinema LA Live. The award is given annually to diverse actresses who have pushed against stereotype in their work. There will also be a free online event sponsored by TMS Entertainment on Women in Anime, featuring Minako Fujiyoshi and Jinko Gotoh.

Leslie LaPage is a woman of color and the first Latina to run, operate and launch a "Woman supportive" festival in Los Angeles has been in the forefront of women making cinema for over 17 years. Launching the careers, discovering, and premiering 100's of films by women creators which have gone on to achieve worldwide critical acclaim, Leslie LaPage is known as the foremost curator of female commercial content.

"We have been curating diversity within women created content for over 17 years and now we will be able to bring those filmmakers into production," said Leslie LaPage, LA Femme International Film Festival Founder and Director.

"From our first year of programming we hand selected the best content from the world's platform discovering authentic voices with unique stories with underrepresented voices and new exciting perspectives," said Leslie LaPage.

To purchase tickets please visit: https://lafemme.eventive.org/welcome or in person at Regal Cinemas LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, LA, CA 90015.