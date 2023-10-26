Tenor Joseph Calleja Returns to BroadStage in November

The performance is on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30pm.
With a nostalgic, golden-age voice, tenor Joseph Calleja returns to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera Recital Series on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center. Calleja is accompanied by Kamal Khan, pianist. Tickets and information are at broadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.
Maltese-born Joseph Calleja has become one of the most acclaimed tenors today, and he will make his BroadStage return as part of the 2023/24 Celebrity Opera Recital Series. Calleja’s extensive discography and appearances on the world’s leading opera, concert, and television stages have marked him as one of the most sought-after tenors of today.
Recent operatic seasons have included appearances at notable opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Paris Opera, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and the Royal Opera House in London. Calleja received a GRAMMY® nomination for his recording of La Traviata from the Royal Opera House, and in 2012, he was named Gramophone Magazine’s Artist of the Year.
