Tenor Joseph Calleja Returns to BroadStage in November

With a nostalgic, golden-age voice, tenor Joseph Calleja returns to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera Recital Series on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center. Calleja is accompanied by Kamal Khan, pianist. Tickets and information are at broadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.



Maltese-born Joseph Calleja has become one of the most acclaimed tenors today, and he will make his BroadStage return as part of the 2023/24 Celebrity Opera Recital Series. Calleja’s extensive discography and appearances on the world’s leading opera, concert, and television stages have marked him as one of the most sought-after tenors of today.



Recent operatic seasons have included appearances at notable opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Paris Opera, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and the Royal Opera House in London. Calleja received a GRAMMY® nomination for his recording of La Traviata from the Royal Opera House, and in 2012, he was named Gramophone Magazine’s Artist of the Year.



Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita