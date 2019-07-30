Tabla Virtuoso Aditya Kalyanpur To Perform At Festival Of Tabla 2019

Internationally renowned Tabla musician and composer Aditya Kalyanpur announces his performance at the Festival of Tabla 2019 on Sunday, August 4th at 3:00 pm. One of the leading Tabla players in the world, Aditya tours the world playing with top level Indian classical musicians. He was a child prodigy, has worked with greats like A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire), Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Shankar Mahadevan, Pandit Jasrajji, Larry Coryell, George Brooks, Kenwood Denard, as well as pop and rock artists from Katy Perry to Keith Richards. He founded the New England School of Music in Boston along with the Shymal Music Foundation in Mumbai. The Festival of Tabla will be held at the Sanatan Dharma Cultural Center in Norwalk, California on August 3rd and 4th.

Ticketing opens at 10am both days and performances will start at 11am. For more information and complete schedule of performances, go to http://www.festivaloftabla.com Sanatan Dharma Cultural Center is located at 15311 Pioneer Blvd. in Norwalk, CA 90650

The Festival of Tabla is today the largest gathering of Indian Classical musicians on the West Coast and is rapidly becoming a globally recognized landmark for percussive arts as well as all the classical traditions of India. The festival focus is to give new generations a chance to present authentic tabla solos as well as solos in instrumental, vocal and dance in front of larger receptive audiences and be able to perform

on the same stage as the maestros. The two day festival is filled with exceptional artists from around the world and the U.S. Come and experience this unique festival and learn about Indian Classical Music and Culture.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You