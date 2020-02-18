TWISTED BROADWAY 3 Comes to Feinstein's at Vitellos This March

Theatre LA Cares has announced the third annual Twisted Broadway fundraiser, this year in support of Red Cross Australia animal rescue. Hosted by Jason Graae with musical direction by Jan Roper and directed by Linda Kerns, the curtain will rise at 8pm on Tuesday, March 10, at Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City.



Along with Jason Graae, the cast is set to include (in alphabetical order) Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Helen Geller, Susan Grace, Ashley Fox Linton, Susan Edwards Martin, Kevin McMahon, Valerie Perri, Eric Petersen, Kevin Spirtas, Rena Strober, and Diane Vincent, with more to be announced. All appearances are subject to availability.



Twisted Broadway promises to be an irreverent evening offering your favorite Broadway tunes turned upside down and inside out. Said producer Susan Grace, "For more than 15 years I've dreamed of presenting benefit concerts in LA. Having spent all of my adult life with a rabid interest in re-interpreting and twisting Broadway songs out of context, I hoped audiences would respond to an irreverent but loving tribute to musical theatre, while making a substantive difference in the world. I'm proud to say that the last two years have been a rousing success!"



Theatre LA Cares is committed to empowerment, healing, and dignity. The Australian Red Cross supports and empowers people and communities both before and after disasters strike. The organization works to assist the most vulnerable community members, no matter their circumstances, and with politicians, policy-makers, and the public to improve the situation of the most vulnerable people in Australia and around the world. Donations are gratefully accepted at www.RedCross.org.au.



Tickets for Twisted Broadway are $35 with VIP seating ($40) also available. Doors open at 6:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Purchase tickets online at https://feinsteinsatvitellos.ticketfly.com/e/twisted-broadway-94500693117/ or by phone at (818) 769-0905. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City, 91604.





