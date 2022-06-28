TO T, OR NOT TO T? Opens At The Kirk Douglas Theatre This Week

The Los Angeles LGBT Center production of D'Lo's solo show, "To T, or Not To T? A Comedic Trans Journey through (T)estosterone" is currently in previews, opens at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre on June 29 at 8 p.m. and continues through July 10. As part of Center Theatre Group's Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theatre, this unapologetically bold and hilarious personal autobiographical one-person play is written and performed by acclaimed queer/transgender Tamil-Sri Lankan-American actor/writer/comedian D'Lo and directed by dramturg Adelina Anthony.

"To T, or Not To T?" follows D'Lo's transformational journey of taking "T" starting from his childhood in Lancaster, California, towards the embodiment of a beautiful masculinity. Along the way, "To T, or Not To T?" explores the ways his relationship with his immigrant father, his love for hip hop and feminism, and his chosen family shape his decisions as both an artist and a human.

Commissioned as a workshop production by Dixon Place in NYC (2017) "To T, or Not To T?" was originally produced at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Winner of Center Theatre Group's 2021 Dorothy and Richard Sherwood Award, D'Lo's work ranges from stand-up comedy, solo theatre, plays, films, short stories and poetry. His solo shows "Ramble-Ations," "D'FunQT," "D'FaQTo Life" and "To T, or Not To T?" have toured theatres and festivals nationally, and he is a regular performer/speaker on the college/university circuit. He is currently working on his latest solo piece called "Queer Noise" with support from Center Theatre Group's Library Series and L.A. LGBT Center. His work has been published or written about in academic journals and anthologies, with features in The Guardian, NBC and The Advocate. He created the "Coming Out, Coming Home" writing workshop series with South Asian and/or immigrant LGBTQ Organizations nationally. His acting credits include: "Looking," "Transparent," "Sense8," "Mr. Robot," "Connecting" and Issa Rae-produced "Minimum Wage." Most recently, D'Lo was awarded the Artist Disruptor Fellowship through the Center for Cultural Performance and 5050x2020 an initiative started by Joey Soloway, and he is also a Civic Media Fellow through USC's Annenberg School of Innovation funded by the MacArthur Foundation.

Adelina Anthony (she/they) is an award-winning Two Spirit Xicana lesbian feminist artist living and working on Tongva lands. As a theatre artist solo performer, they were twice nominated for the Herb Alpert Award. They have been the director and part of the development process for D'Lo's "To T, or Not To T?" since 2017. She has collaborated with D'Lo on multiple theatre and film projects in varying capacities since 2006. Along with Marisa Becerra, they are the co-founder of AdeRisa Productions. Anthony is a Film Independent Project Involve and Sundance Intensive Fellow. She has been awarded a Latino Public Broadcasting Public Media Fund Award and Arts Matter Foundation Grant and is a 2021 HBO Max Pa'Lante! Promise / WarnerMedia OneFifty Artist. She practices the indigenous tenet: Story is Medicine.

Tickets for "To T, or Not To T?" are currently on sale and start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Fifty-two years ago, the Los Angeles LGBT Center made a commitment to build a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Since 1969, the Center has proudly cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services and global advocacy. The Los Angeles LGBT Center is an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and shines as a beacon for LGBT people everywhere. For more information, please visit lalgbtcenter.org. Jon Imparato is the Director of Cultural Arts at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

