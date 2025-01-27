T.J. Wilkins, Shanice & More to Star in Obama Musical 44 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for 44, which will play at the Kirk Douglas Theatre starting February 23, 2025, in advance of an opening night on Thursday, February 27th. Performances will run through March 23rd, 2025. Tickets are now on sale at All seats are $44 for preview performances February 23 through 26.

Written, composed and directed by Eli Bauman,(“NBC’s “Maya & Marty”) a former Obama campaign organizer, the cast features: T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama, Shanice as Michelle Obama, Chad Doreck as Joe Biden with Larry Cedar as Mitch McConnell, Marquell Edward Clayton as Brother Abe Lincoln, Summer Nicole Greer as Voice of the People, Jane Papageorge as Sarah Palin, Jenna Pastuszek as Hillary Clinton, Dino Shorté as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner as Lindsay Graham, Michael Uribes as Ted Cruz. Celeste Butler, Ally Dixon and Scott Kruse serve as understudies.

The show features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as ‘The Andrew Jackson Five’ with by Anthony “Brew’ Brewster as Musical Director and keyboards along with Conrad Bauer (guitar), Corey Cofield, (bass) Phillip “Fish’ Fisher (drums), Greg Raymond (keyboards).

Miss James Alsop serves as Choreographer, Production Design by Julio Himede, Sound Design by Jonathan Burke, Digital Content Producer is Conrad Bauer, Content Producer is Jud Nester and Mike Emerson serves as Graphic Designer.

44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. Obama’s election changed history. And as we clearly see also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of the Obama you won’t read in history books…. because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it…as a Musical!

Bauman said, “As we survived the totally normal and stress-free 2024 election and Inauguration Day, we hope you’ll join us for a look back at the 44th Presidency of the United States – when the White House was full of hope when the President didn’t endorse a violent attack on his own Vice President, and the President’s largest scandal was wearing a tan suit.”

In the wake of the tragic LA fires, the producers have initiated 20 for 20- 20 Shows. 20 Families program. Bauman said “44 is an L.A. show-the cast, the band, a majority of the crew and many, including myself were born and raised in the city. This is our community. These are our friends and people. This is a way to be giving back in a way that feels authentic to us.” Proceeds from 20 of the shows will go directly to a family who has lost or been displaced from their home. The family will receive tickets to the show as well as dinner at a local restaurant before or after the show.

Bauman adds “This is not a handout-it’s a hand up. And simply by purchasing a ticket, or a hat, you will be contributing to the family’s recovery as well. The money won’t replace a home, or the memories housed within it, but it will help with the rent, or the groceries, or a new backpack for school. We can’t do everything for everyone. But we can do something for someone”.

44 began as a sold-out engagement at LA’s The Bourbon Room, followed by performances in New York City and Philadelphia before travelling to Chicago at the time of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Photo credit: Bella Marie Adams

