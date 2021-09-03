THEY/THEM/US World Premieres At Dances With Films, September 11

They/Them/Us, a contemporary family comedy from writer/director JON SHERMAN starring Joey Slotnick & Amy Hargreaves World Premieres at Dances With Films on Saturday, September 11th at 5:30PM at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, CA!

Written and directed by JON SHERMAN and co-written by MELISSA VOGLEY WOOD, the film stars Joey Slotnick ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Good Wife"), Amy Hargreaves ("Homeland," "13 Reasons Why"), JACK STEINER (Whatever You Want), LEXI BEAN ("Blank States," Time To Pay Off Debts, Alex), SHANNA STRONG ("Sketchy," Welcome To Me, "Dirty John"), Sarah Eddy (They/Them/Us), ABI VAN ANDEL (Dark Waters, In The Radiant City, Hope Bridge), Robert Pavlovich (Hard Target, Blue, Gotti). They/Them/Us tells the story of Charlie (Joey Slotnick) and Lisa (Amy Hargreaves), two divorced parents in their 40's who find themselves at a midlife crossroads.

Both are single parents and they have four complicated teenagers between them: one non-binary gender kid, one who orders his weed through the mail, one very outspoken one, and last but not least, the "good" child. Lisa and Charlie meet on a dating site, fall madly in love and move in together way too soon. They/Them/Us is the story of how they manage the challenges of parenting some very demanding teenagers while trying to juggle an adult sexual relationship.

Learn more and purchase tickets here: