Hollywood Fringe Festival to Present Remy Small's QUEEN BEE

Queen Bee opens this June at Eastwood Performing Arts Center as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival! Written and directed by UCLA Playwrighting alum and Eugene O'Neill National Playwrighting Conference Semi-Finalist, Remy Small, Queen Bee follows five 12 year old girls who find themselves unsupervised in their middle school classroom when a school-wide lockdown is announced. Sounds familiar? Loosely based on William Golding's Lord of the Flies, Queen Bee zeroes in on how young people balance order and chaos when left to their own devices. Woven with preteen politics, the complicated internal (and external) forces of girlhood, and a young obsession with a notorious dictator, these girls hold our hand through emergency and promise to deliver their story with the unwavering humor and honesty of their adolescent perspective.

Queen Bee is set in 2012, the year the world was supposed to end. While the girls in the show are on the brink of puberty, the world around them is rapidly becoming more well-connected. The young women of Queen Bee have iPod touches, not iPhones. They're playing DoodleJump and Temple Run, sending anonymous messages on ask.fm, and posting "Like for a TBH" on their freshly made Instagram accounts. The girls are searching for the right way to fit in and stand out at the same time, to follow and to lead.

Small first wrote and produced Queen Bee as her thesis at UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television. The show is being reworked and reimagined for the Hollywood Fringe Festival with an all new cast. While working on this new production, Small has tailored the text to this specific group of actors and what exactly they were thinking about when they were preteens.

Queen Bee stars Rachel Stubington (Shrinking, A Rose for Her Grave) as Lil Bitch, Violet Morris (The Women's Project, Mother's Day) as Virginia, Siena Mehta as Katie-Kate, Ellen Relac (Bedtime, Little Women Ballet) as Big Bitch, and real life best friends Ava Alexiades and Sabrina Harris as besties Angie and Simone.

Queen Bee runs for five performances the month of June at Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood. Tickets are $10 on the Hollywood Fringe Festival website.

Eastwood Performing Arts Center

1089 N Oxford Ave

Thursday June 6th @ 7pm (Preview)

Friday June 14th @ 9:30pm

Wednesday June 19th @ 7pm

Saturday June 22nd @ 10:30pm

Saturday June 29th @ 8:30pm

Tickets: $10

Keep up with the Queen Bee team on Instagram and Tiktok!

