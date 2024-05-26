One-Act Play HIPPOPOTOMONSTROSESQUIPPEDALIOPHOBIA to Premiere at The 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Performances will be held on June 8, June 16, and June 23.
As part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, playwright and producer Dawn Branch will present a new play, Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia. It will be shown at The Hobgoblin Playhouse.
"Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia" centers on two women working to overcome one's anxiety. Hairstylist Nora brings her best friend, Elle, to her soon-to-open salon for a haircut. However, Elle's all-encompassing anxiety leaves her unwilling to sit in the chair. Quickly devolving into a scene of catastrophizing, this is a sometimes silly play confronting friendship, trust, fear and growth.
This is the first Fringe for everyone on the Hippo team!
Content warning for strong language and discussions of sex and sexuality. 16+ advised.
June 8 at 7pm
June 16 at 3:30pm
June 23 at 11am
There will be a YouTube livestream on June 16, with playback available for one month. Tickets are required for live and livestream shows and area available here.
This ticket price for this play is $15.
Running time 45min.
Writer/Producer: Dawn Branch
Director: Tippi Thomas
Felicia Fairley
Allison Landis
The Hobgoblin is located at 6440 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038, between Highland and Vine.
Videos