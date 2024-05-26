One-Act Play HIPPOPOTOMONSTROSESQUIPPEDALIOPHOBIA to Premiere at The 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, playwright and producer Dawn Branch will present a new play, Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia. It will be shown at The Hobgoblin Playhouse.

"Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia" centers on two women working to overcome one's anxiety. Hairstylist Nora brings her best friend, Elle, to her soon-to-open salon for a haircut. However, Elle's all-encompassing anxiety leaves her unwilling to sit in the chair. Quickly devolving into a scene of catastrophizing, this is a sometimes silly play confronting friendship, trust, fear and growth.

This is the first Fringe for everyone on the Hippo team!

Content warning for strong language and discussions of sex and sexuality. 16+ advised.

PERFORMANCES

June 8 at 7pm

June 16 at 3:30pm

June 23 at 11am

There will be a YouTube livestream on June 16, with playback available for one month. Tickets are required for live and livestream shows and area available here.

This ticket price for this play is $15.

Running time 45min.

Writer/Producer: Dawn Branch

Director: Tippi Thomas

Cast:

Felicia Fairley

Allison Landis

The Hobgoblin is located at 6440 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038, between Highland and Vine.

Comments