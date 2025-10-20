THE YEAR WE DISAPPEARED Comes to 905 Cole Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE YEAR WE DISAPPEARED or Mary Shelley's (More) Modern Prometheus or An Improbable Comedy About Climate Collapse Through the Findings of James Hansen's Science During the Reagan-Bush Years is coming to 905 Cole Theater, 90038.

Come see this original and outrageous comedy about finding the courage to own up to past mistakes -- whether in our personal lives or the world at large -- and finally make a difference. It is never too late to create a revolution of our hearts & minds to change the world.

As his world is literally crumbling around him, Mr. M finds himself catapulted back to his high school senior year in 1988. Will he find the courage to fix what went wrong all those years ago -- at a global and interpersonal level, or will he remain a "Monster"?

THE YEAR WE DISAPPEARED is a self-referential dark comedy about time, confronting our demons, facing reality and undoing all of which came before us to rewrite our future with forgiveness and love.

A new play written and directed by award-winning writer and director, Anthony Meindl.