THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West Next Month

Known for its Broadway-caliber productions, Click Here (MTW), Long Beach’s premier theatre company, will debut its summer musical, The Wizard Of Oz. Audiences will take a walk down the yellow brick road and encounter wicked adversaries, mischievous creatures, and the infamous flying monkeys while searching for a place to call home. Experience the magic of MTW’s production of The Wizard Of Oz on select nights from July 7- July 23, with an official opening night celebration party on Saturday, July 8th. Tickets range from $20 - $125 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at Click Here.

“We are so excited to welcome audiences to experience The Wizard of Oz on the Musical Theatre West stage at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “The Wizard of Oz is a production that holds a special place in the hearts of all generations. From the iconic yellow brick road to the enchanting Emerald City, we have spared no effort in creating a visually stunning production that will transport our audiences to the whimsical world of Oz. The costume, set designs, performances, and the special effects are truly awe-inspiring, and I have no doubt that audiences of all ages will be in awe and simply spellbound."

Full of brains, heart, courage, and special effects- including monkeys that really fly, MTW’s The Wizard of Oz is sure to be an instant fan favorite. Step into the world of Oz as MTW brings to life the beloved characters of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion in a visually stunning production filled with captivating music, stunning choreography, and mesmerizing set designs. Ticket holders will be transported along the yellow brick road, encountering enchanting landscapes, meeting unforgettable characters, and rediscovering the power of courage, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.

The iconic musical promises an extraordinary theatre experience with a spectacular cast. Returning to the world of Oz following her role as Judy Garland in End Of The Rainbow, Broadway’s Sarah Uriarte Berry is cast in MTW’s production as Glinda the Good Witch. Reprising his role as the man behind the curtain is Broadway favorite, Jason Graae, who previously appeared as The Wizard in the Broadway National Tour of Wicked. Leianna Weaver will star as Dorothy Gale, the Kansas girl trying to find her way back home. Joining her on the journey will be Erik Scott Romney as The Scarecrow, Michael James as The Tinman, and Dedrick Bonner as The Cowardly Lion.

Weaver and James will make their MTW debuts, while fan favorite, Bonner, will make his return to the Musical Theatre West stage for the first time since Spamilton. Furthermore, MTW’s production will feature the remarkable addition of a talented youth ensemble, composed of local actors from the vibrant Long Beach community and throughout Southern California. Ranging from six to fifteen, these youth performers are sure to bring an extra layer of charm and professional energy to the production, enhancing the overall enchantment of The Wizard of Oz.

Taking the helm as the Director is the acclaimed Paige Price, an accomplished actress and producer known for her roles in for Ed (2000), All the Right Moves (1983), and The Equalizer (1985). Guiding the musical aspects of the show is the exceptionally talented Ryan O’Connell, who recently led the musical direction for the off-Broadway premiere of “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me,” and has contributed masterful orchestrations to productions like “Loch Ness” and “Claudio Quest”. Together, Price and O’Connell bring their wealth of experience and artistic vision to ensure an unforgettable and awe-inspiring performance. Last, but certainly not least is the acclaimed Jimmy Locust, making his presence in Oz known as Choreographer for the MTW production. A renowned choreographer and dancer, Locust has collaborated with entertainment industry stars like Janet Jackson, Paula Abdul, Quincy Jones, and Debbie Allen. His impressive career includes performing at prestigious events such as the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. Notably, he was one of the head choreographers for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Musical Theatre West's production of The Wizard of Oz will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, July 7- July 23, 2023, with a special ASL interpreted performance on Friday, July 14. Tickets start at $20 - $125, and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at Click Here. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here