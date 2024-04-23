Kevin Winebold's KEVIN ON THE KEYS Celebrates Hollywood At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 presents Kevin Winebold's "Kevin on the Keys Celebrates Hollywood" on April 25, and 7pm. ASL interpretation will be provided.

Kevin Winebold is a musical director, pianist, and entertainer, and he is bringing those passions and experiences to the stage in a new cabaret series. Kevin on the Keys showcases Winebold's work as an accomplished solo pianist as well as an eminent accompanist. For this performance, Kevin will be joined by Michael Judson Berry (QuaranTeaTime, Spamalot Nat'l Tour), Albert Guerzon (Into The Woods, Ghost, Escape to Margaritaville), and Kimberly Marable (Chicago, Hadestown, The Lion King).

The show opens with Winebold tap dancing to "Hooray for Hollywood," and ends with a rousing John Williams medley. In between, you can expect Kevin and company to perform hits from The Bodyguard, Goldfinger, A Star Is Born, Mary Poppins, Dick Tracy, and many more.

In-person and livestream tickets for Kevin on the Keys can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Off-Broadway, Winebold was the musical director for The Irish...and How They Got That Way at Irish Repertory Theatre, where he was also an actor and tap dancer. He musically directed and acted in The Threepenny Opera with Marvel Repertory Theatre. Kevin has been a rehearsal accompanist for Broadway Backwards for several years, and performed in the Broadway concert performances of Oliver and Camelot at The Shubert Theatre.

On the road, Winebold has toured the country with Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and the national tours of Footloose, The Wedding Singer, and All Shook Up. Internationally, Kevin has created and facilitated musical theatre and choral workshops in Angola, China, Japan, Kenya, and South Korea.

Michael Judson Berry has worked in the entertainment industry for over twelve years as an actor in productions such as the National Tour of Monty Python's Spamalot, and in casting, helping on the Broadway productions of Everyday Rapture, The Book of Mormon, and Anything Goes, as well as multiple tours and regional productions. However, Michael is probably best known for his social media presence, creating the Schitt's Creek parody series, QuaranTeaTime, which has received millions of views worldwide across multiple platforms.

Albert Guerzon - Broadway credits include Mamma Mia!, Ghost, Honeymoon In Vegas, Escape to Margaritaville, Into The Woods. Off-Broadway and tours include Into The Woods (NYCC), The Life (NYCC), The Visitor (Public), Oliver (NYCC). Other favs: The Wiz, Twyla Tharp's The Times They Are A Changin.

Kimberly Marable - Broadway: CHICAGO (Velma Kelly), HADESTOWN (OBC), THE LION KING, SISTER ACT. National/International Tours: HADESTOWN (Persephone), THE BOOK OF MORMON, SISTER ACT (Deloris Van Cartier), DREAMGIRLS, HAIRSPRAY, THE WEDDING SINGER. Television/Streaming: CBS' FBI & BULL, Netflix Anime's CANNON BUSTERS (Lorelai), NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series. Voiceover: a promo voice for various tv networks. Brooklyn born & raised. Dartmouth College grad. Kimberly co-founded Broadway Serves, which provides theater professionals with community service opportunities. She serves as the Eastern Co-Chair on the Advisory Committee for the Entertainment Community Fund's Looking Ahead program, and is on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.