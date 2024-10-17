THE WINDOW Will Compete At 20th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"THE WINDOW" a short film by Turkmen director and Fulbright Fellow Nabat Shir, will compete at the 20th Annual LA Femme Film Festival at the Regal Theatres at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, October 24-27, 2024.

"THE WINDOW" is a poignant short film that takes viewers on a journey through the life of Vivian, an elderly woman who revisits her past through the metaphor of a window in her family home. As a child, the window represented a world of magic and boundless possibility. But over the years, societal and familial pressures slowly blocked her view, keeping her from living the life she truly wanted. Now, as Vivian looks back on her choices, she begins to confront the limitations that influenced her decisions. Faced with the weight of her past, she wonders whether it's possible to step through the window once more and live her life differently.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Nabat Shir, The Window delves into profound themes of self-discovery, choices, and their consequences. Nabat, the first filmmaker from Turkmenistan to receive the Fulbright Grant, holds an MFA in Film and Television from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and is an alumna of the Edmund S. Muskie Program. Her recent work includes directing the "Mimi Meets Mio" Spec Ad for Mio (Kraft Heinz), which won a Bronze Pencil at The One Club for Creativity's Young Ones Awards in 2024. The Window also earned Shir the award for Best Screenplay (Short Film) at the Sipontum Arthouse International Film Festival Summer Edition 2024.

Produced by Kelly Fulford, Nabat Shir, and Moses Appleton, The Window was brought to life by an acclaimed team of creatives, including Cinematographer Yuuki Shimizu, awarded Best Cinematography (Short Film) at SAIFF and winner at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards, Five Continents International Film Festival, and The One Club for Creativity's Young Ones Awards, contributed the film's striking visuals. Emmy and Red Dot Award-winning sound designer Mark Otim, who also won Best Sound Design at SAIFF, and composer Marina Ortega Mira-known for her collaboration with Hans Zimmer's Bleeding Fingers Music-add emotional depth to the film. The editing is led by Haley Breese, recipient of the Savannah Film Festival's Katie Spikes Scholarship 2024, while Mallory Ivy and Jared Polivka star in the lead roles.

THE WINDOW has already garnered significant acclaim and awards at the Sipontum Arthouse International Film Festival in Summer 2024 including three awards for Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Design. The film was also highlighted as one of the year's outstanding films by the SCAD Awards Department and submitted to prestigious film festivals, including the Student Academy Awards and DGA Student Film Awards 2024.

Shir acknowledges that her inspiration for THE WINDOW came from filmmakers Ingmar Bergman, Orson Welles, Andrei Tarkovsky, David Lynch, and Federico Fellini, all directors known for exploring the depths of the human psyche. While these legends of cinema were all men, her goal was to create a film with depth, poetic essence, and intellectual rigor, but through a uniquely female perspective.

"The film invites viewers to engage with the story of an elderly woman who regrets not living her life the way she truly wanted," explains Shir. "I was also gratified to see the film evolve even into something greater - a mirror for each person, reflecting their own personal meanings and prompting viewers to contemplate their own life choices that makes the short film even more universal."

THE WINDOW will screen on Thursday, October 24th at 10AM, at the Regal Cinemas at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, located at 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

