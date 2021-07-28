THE WHISTLEBLOWER Will Be Performed at The Hollywood Film Festival 2021 Next Month

As kids prepare to be welcomed back to the classroom this fall Johnny Avila's The Whistleblower is a true tale about finding your true calling then having to risk everything in order to try to save it. Based on true events, the play is written and performed by Johnny Avila and developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. It premiered at SoloFest 2021 where it won a Best of the Fest Award.

A tireless raconteur, as most good teachers are, Johnny Avila recounts his complicated relationship with his calling to be an Agriculture teacher. While running the last Future Farmers of America program in Santa Barbara County, on a wing and a prayer, (zero budget) he made a discovery that gave him no choice but to take a stand to fight for his student's rights and future. The times found him. He fought back... at a very high price. This hero's story is about overcoming fear, learning your inner strength, and being willing to push to the limits for a righteous cause with no regret.

The Whistleblower opens at The Hollywood Film Festival 2021 at The Broadwater Theatre Black Box (6320 Santa Monica Blvd, 90038) on Friday, August 6th at 5 p.m. With shows Thursday, August 12th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 28th at 1 p.m. The performances will be a hybrid with both in person audiences and Livestreams which can be viewed from anywhere in the world. The Hollywood Fringe requires proof of vaccination and is following LA County Public Health Guidelines that require everyone wear masks indoors.

Tickets are available at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6474?tab=tickets

Johnny Avila is an American-Portuguese Actor, Model, Artist, Director, Writer, and Producer who works in all genres of entertainment, social media platforms, theater, television, and film. He grew up on a farm in Tipton entertaining his parents and nine siblings in short films and sketches his family produced on a film camera his grandfather gave to his mama. His struggles in school as a child inspired him to become a teacher. While he finished his Masters Degree in Education he combined his knowledge of agriculture and film and created educational videos for AG Educators across the United States. He currently produces an educational Vlog called AG Time with Avila.