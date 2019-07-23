THE VAGRANCY Now Accepting Submissions For Its 2019-2020 Writers' Group

Award-winning theatre company THE VAGRANCY will begin accepting submissions for its 2019-2020 writers' group on Monday, July 22nd, 2019. The theme for this year is When The Political Becomes Personal.

The Vagrancy's writing group is a nine-month-long development process that supports selected playwrights in the creation of new, original theater. From September to April, the group will meet every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress. Selected playwrights are required to bring new work to each session and attend at least 12 of the 14 scheduled meetings. Each playwright will be paired with a director who will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in January, and a Mini-Workshop in April. The process culminates in May with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of Blossoming, The Vagrancy's new play festival. Selected playwrights will receive a $75 stipend after the conclusion of the festival.

All pitches for this year's writers' group should tell a story inspired by or featuring a current political issue. We are particularly interested in pitches incorporating (but not limited to) the following subjects:

Climate Change

Cults

Gun Control

Healthcare

Immigration

Refugees and Asylees

Reproductive Rights & Abortion

Prison & Justice System Reform

Trans Rights

Tribal Sovereignty

Please note that we are not looking for plays that simply present a political viewpoint or use characters as a mouthpiece; rather, we aim to support new plays exploring the ways in which issues in the contemporary political landscape affect people on a personal level. We seek engaging, engrossing stories about captivating characters that will engage audiences emotionally as well as intellectually. The Vagrancy focuses on making unique, memorable, theater exposing universal truths, and is particularly interested in highly-theatrical stories with an element of magic. Please visit www.thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested playwrights should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play and a brief playwright's bio. Women, LGBTQIA, and POC playwrights are encouraged to apply. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the writers' group is designed to support projects beginning with inception!

Submissions should be emailed to vagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com by the end of Thursday, August 15, 2019.

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Jessie Lee Mills, Associate Artistic Director; Bruce Hart, Managing Director; Katherine Vondy, Writer's Group Moderator; Nicolette Acosta, Public Relations; Maia Kazin, Assistant to Artistic Director; Schuyler Girion, Social Media; Andrew Walke, Storage Manager; Alfredo Trueba, Company Videographer; Allison Andreas, Box Office Manager; Danielle Gonzales, Steve Madar, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Creative Partners.





