THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Los Altos Youth Theatre in July

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its summer mainstage musical production, The SpongeBob Musical, July 19 - 28, 2024. Performers range in age from 8-18.

The SpongeBob Musical is a theatrical adaptation of the long-running animated children’s sitcom of the same name. We find ourselves in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by the ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge SpongeBob SquarePants and all the characters that you know and love from the original series. When a nearby volcano, Mount Humongous, threatens to erupt, SpongeBob, Sandy and Patrick need to find a way to save Bikini Bottom! Will they do it, or will Plankton and Karen finally succeed with their evil plan?

﻿This show is full of eclectic music written by several different artists including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, and They Might Be Giants.

The SpongeBob Musical will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, July 19-21 and 26-28 at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.

