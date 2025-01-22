THE SPHERE OF FIXED STARS IN THE HEAVENS Comes to Theatre 68

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Party of the First Part, Laurie Goulding, and Bespoke Plays have announced a new production of The Sphere of Fixed Stars in the Heavens written and directed by J. Holtham. Featuring Tiffany Smith and VonDexter Montegut II, the show returns home to North Hollywood following its critically acclaimed run in the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. There will be nine performances only at Theatre 68 Arts Complex (The Rosalie), 5112 Lankershim Boulevard, in the NoHo Arts District. There will be two Pay What You Can previews on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14, at 8pm. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 15, at 8pm.



On a rooftop in North Hollywood, Owen and Elodie meet at a friend's birthday party. Then they meet again. And again. And again. They get to know each other, learn about each other, and maybe start to like each other. Again. And again. And again. For both, this one encounter challenges what they know about love, desire, hope, and time. They discover that nothing lasts forever ... except for the things that do.



This production will feature new scenes, set design by Amanda Knehans, costume design by Wren Witting, lighting design by Jack Kelly, and sound design by James Ingram. Fiona Cumming is stage manager.



Tiffany Smith is a multi-faceted performer shining in acting (Quantum Leap, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Supernatural), presenting (DC Daily, E!), voice acting (Netflix’s Masters of the Universe, Gears of War), writing and producing (Curious Matter: The Exile). Whether it’s interviewing the top talents in Hollywood or taking center stage, she is a multi-hyphenate that brings something truly special to any size screen or stage.



VonDexter Montegut II is a multi-hyphenate storyteller and Bespoke Plays regular, most recognizable as the face of iPhone Guided Tours. His voice can be heard on audiobooks, podcasts such as After School Cinema Club and Brothers Alliance, and singing his heart out as one of the organizers of Hamiltunes LA.



J. Holtham is a screenwriter, playwright, and podcast and comic book writer. He has written for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Supergirl on the CW and The Handmaid’s Tale. His comic book work includes work with Marvel Comics (Bishop: War College, Night Thrasher: Remix), IDW, and Epitaphs from the Abyss (Oni Press). He has worked with Ensemble Studio Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Bespoke Plays.



Bespoke Plays is the international writer-driven new play series through whose process this play was developed.

