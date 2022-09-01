THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE INHERITANCE & More Lead Los Angeles' September Theater Top 10

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are The Sound of Music, The Inheritance, Sanctuary City and more!

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

The Hollywood Bowl - September 17, 2022 through September 17, 2022

Here are a few of our favorite things: The Bowl on a summer night, singing songs with friends old and new, and the Hollywood Hills coming alive with the sound of music! Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.

The Inheritance

Geffen Playhouse - September 13, 2022 through November 27, 2022

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Sanctuary City

Pasadena Playhouse - September 14, 2022 through October 09, 2022

From Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) comes an exhilarating, unforgettable love story of two life-long friends, their tenuous grip on an uncertain future, and finding sanctuary among those closest to them. Profoundly human and undeniably universal, it begs the question: what would you do for love, and how much do we owe to one another?Recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Theater Development Grant, Sanctuary City makes for a compelling contemporary drama that has enigmatic characters, rising intensity, vigorous argumentation, timely themes, and an underlying sense of humor and compassion. (amNY) Elysa Gardner of New York Stage Review says, Majok has given us something that transcends politics as only the best and most humane art can.

Jagged Little Pill

Pantages Theatre - September 13, 2022 through October 02, 2022

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pantages Theatre - Now through September 04, 2022

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

The Prom

Ahmanson Theatre - August 09, 2022 through September 11, 2022

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, and the love they discover that unites them all. From the creators of The Drowsy Chaperone comes a show that Variety says is "so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst."

Oklahoma!

Ahmanson Theatre - September 13, 2022 through September 16, 2022

This is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway comes an OKLAHOMA! that looks and sounds like America today. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, "A smashing Oklahoma! is reborn. Daniel Fish's wide-awake and altogether wonderful production is thrilling!" (The New York Times) Without changing a word of text, this bold interpretation "lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein's greatness anew." (The New Yorker).

Miranda Sings

Grove Of Anaheim - September 10, 2022 through September 10, 2022

Transitioning from Youtube sensation to genuine live superstar isn't always an easy process, but Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) has managed it with ease. Her lipstick-smeared, delusional alter-ego has been posting videos online for several years now and has grown into one of the platform's most influential comedians. Among her most popular videos are a cover of Taylor Swift's Shake It Off (complete with INCREDIBLE dancing) and her Free Voice Lesson, which is pretty much essential viewing for any wannabees out there. After giving birth to twins, Miranda is heading back on tour to get around the new monetizing rules on YouTube. All jokes aside, this brand new tour is Miranda/Colleen's funniest one yet, don't miss your chance to see her live!

World Ballet Series: Swan Lake

Fred Kavli Theatre - September 14, 2022 through September 15, 2022

A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to life. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music. The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.



Ghosts

Odyssey Theatre - September 08, 2022 through October 23, 2022

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble presents acclaimed British director Richard Eyres stunning new adaptation of Ghosts by Henrik Ibsen. Eyre illuminates Ibsens masterpiece, seen as a scandalous work when it was first performed in 1882, with fresh poetry and dark humor. As widow Helene Alving tries to start her life anew after the death of her philandering husband, she must confront the ghosts of the past and the weight of her own secrets. She is determined that her son will not follow in his fathers footsteps, but when Oswald returns from France, she discovers that she may be too late.

