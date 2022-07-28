THE PROM National Tour is Coming to Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre in August

The national tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical "The Prom" will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre from August 9 through September 11, 2022 and will open August 10, 2022.

This hit musical stars Kaden Kearney (they/them) as Emma, a high school student, banned from The Prom, Kalyn West as Alyssa Greene, head of student council with a secret, Courtney Balan as Tony Award winner Dee Dee Allen, Patrick Wetzel as Drama Desk Award winner Barry Glickman, Emily Borromeo as Angie Dickinson, Broadway chorine, Bud Weber as Trent Oliver, esteemed Julliard graduate/cater waiter, Sinclair Mitchell as Mr. Hawkins, high school principal, Ashanti J'Aria as Mrs. Greene, president of the PTA and Shavey Brown as Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's press agent with a plan.

Rounding out the ensemble are Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Marie Gutierrez, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Alexa Margo, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Marcus Phillips, Lexie Plath, Zoë Brooke Reed, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw ("Aladdin," "Mean Girls"), "The Prom" features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin ("Elf," "The Drowsy Chaperone") and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin ("Aladdin"), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar ("Elf the Musical") and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask ("The Book of Mormon"), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth ("The Book of Mormon") and Matthew Pachtman ("The Book of Mormon"), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz ("Diana: The Musical"), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan ("Mrs. Doubtfire," "Mean Girls"), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette ("Pretty Woman," "Means Girls"), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira ("Mean Girls"), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman ("Hello, Dolly!"), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell ("Mean Girls") and casting by The Telsey Office. "The Prom" is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again." "The Prom" is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. Variety raves, "It's so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst." And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, "It's comic gold."

The producing team for "The Prom" includes Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, Jack Lane, NETworks Presentations, Natasha Davison, Merry & Jim Mosbacher, Terry Schnuck, Liz Armstrong, Elizabeth L. Green, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Dubin, Smedes-Stern-Palitz, Fahs Productions, Joe Grandy, Don & Nancy Ross, Three Belles & A Bob, Instone Productions, Fakler-Silver, Arment-Tackel, Cliff Hopkins, Larry & Elizabeth Lenke, Christopher Ketner, The John Gore Organization, Nancy & Ken Kranzberg, Independent Presenters Network, Mark Lonlow & JoAnne Astrow, Iris Smith, Sabrina Wallace, Garris-Morris-Masie Productions, Judith Manocherian, The Shubert Organization, Karen DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Fox Theatricals, Michael and Adrienne Blackman and Heidi & Stephen Distante.

"The Prom" made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.

Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy ("The Boys In The Band," "American Horror Story") turned "The Prom" into a movie event for Netflix starring Meryl Streep (DeeDee), James Corden (Barry), Nicole Kidman (Angie), Keegan-Michael Kay (Principal Tom Hawkins), Andrew Rannells (Trent), Jo Ellen Pellman (Emma), Ariana DeBose (Alyssa), Kerry Washington (Mrs. Greene), Keegan-Michael Key (Principal Hawkins) and Kevin Chamberlin (Sheldon).

Viking Books also recently announced that Saundra Mitchell, author of over twenty books for tweens and teens, has written the YA novelization of the hit Broadway musical comedy, "The Prom" to adapt the new original musical into a reading experience that reflects the energy and humor of the show, and echoes its message of acceptance and inclusion. The book was published on September 10, 2019 with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

BIOS:

KADEN KEARNEY (Emma) (they/them). National tour debut! Regional: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (Puck); "One Man," "Two Guvnors" (Rachel); "Agent 355" (Mary/Robert), Chautauqua Theatre Co. TV: "Prodigal Son" (Fox). Training: UC Irvine (M.F.A. Acting), Cal State Long Beach (B.A. Theatre).

KALYN WEST (Alyssa Green) (she/her). Broadway: "The Prom" (Shelby, u/s Emma, Alyssa). Off-Broadway: "Gigantic" (Marlie). National Tour: "Mean Girls." NY: "Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat" (Kat Johnson, AFT), "The Demise" (Natalie, NYMF), "PopStar" (Katie, Alchemy Theater Productions). Regional: "The Gardens of Anuncia" (Younger Anuncia, The Old Globe), "Moby Dick" (Stubb, ART), "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (Esmeralda, Fulton), "The Prince of Egypt" (Ensemble, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley), "In the Heights" (Vanessa, Fulton), "Rent" (Mimi, Casa Mañana), "Back Home Again" (Aggie, Lesher Center), "The Music Man" (Zaneeta, Flatrock Playhouse), "ASS" by Ellen Simon (Ana, Pioneer Theatre Company). TV/Film: "Blue Bloods" (Rachel, CBS), "Imitation Girl" (Gabby, Ilium Pictures). @misskurlykay, kalynwest.com

COURTNEY BALAN (Dee Dee Allen) (she/her) is an original Broadway cast member of "The Prom" and is thrilled to be bringing this beautiful story across the U.S. Other original Broadway companies: "Finding Neverland," "Title of Show," "Cry-Baby," "In My Life" and the 2016 revival of "Falsettos." Off-Broadway: "I Love You, You're Perfect Now Change," "I Love You Because," "Unexpected Joy," "Rated P," "The Marvelous Wonderettes." Regional: "The Humans" (Aimee Blake, Pittsburgh Public), "Funny Girl" (Fanny/Riverside, FL), "Into the Woods" (Baker's Wife, Alliance, Atlanta), "The Little Mermaid" (Ursula, Argyle, NY), "Company" (Amy, Pittsburgh Public)," The Music Man" (Marian, CT Rep), "Oklahoma!" (Ado Annie, OK Lyric), "The Odyssey" (Penelope & Circe, ArtPark, NY), "Urinetown" (Pennywise, Theatre Raleigh). Original cast albums: "The Prom," "Finding Neverland," "Unexpected Joy," "Rated P," "I Love You Because." A proud graduate of the University of Michigan musical theatre department, a proud member of Actors Equity Association and a proud Jersey Girl. courtneybalan.com.

PATRICK WETZEL (Barry Glickman) (he/him). Broadway: "All About Me," "Spamalot," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Thou Shalt Not," "The Producers," "Annie Get Your Gun" and "Ain't Broadway Grand" (debut). Also Broadway: "Tuck Everlasting" (Associate Director), "Aladdin" (Asst. Resident Director), "Something Rotten!" (Stage Manager) and "Frozen" (Stage Manager). National Tours: "Billy Elliot" (Mr. Braithwaite, Helen Hayes nom), "Cinderella" (with Eartha Kitt), "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (with Donny Osmond). Regional: Bay Street Theater, NC Theater, North Shore Music Theater. TV/Film: "The Prom" (with Meryl Streep), "The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete" (with Jennifer Hudson), "A Christmas Carol" (with Jim Carrey), "The Producers." Agent: CGF Talent.

EMILY BORROMEO (Angie Dickinson) (she/her). Broadway/National Tour: "School of Rock." Off-Broadway: "Broadway Bounty Hunter" (Joe Iconis). TV: "Host of Sunny Side Up," "a preschool series" (Emmy nom.; Sprout/NBCUniversal), "Tell Me a Story" (CBS), "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "The Jim Gaffigan Show" (TV Land), "The Sing-Off" (NBC). California native and Brown University graduate. @emilyborromeo

BUD WEBER (Trent Oliver) (he/him) is thrilled to be going to "The Prom" across the country! Credits: "The Book of Mormon" (Broadway, 1st National Tour, New Zealand), "Something Rotten!" (Broadway), "Aladdin" (Broadway), "Wicked" (Broadway, 1st National Tour).

SINCLAIR MITCHELL (Mr. Hawkins) (he/him) is honored to be a part of this amazingly enlightening and inclusive show. Broadway: "The Lion King." Off-Broadway: "The Emperor Jones" (Irish Rep), "Harlem Song" (Apollo Theater). National Tour: "School of Rock," "The Producers," "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (starring Ann-Margret). CCM Grad. Olympic Torch Bearer, '96 Games.

ASHANTI J'ARIA (Mrs. Greene) (she/her) is a NYC native and Fordham University graduate. Select Broadway/Off-Broadway: "Saturday Night Fever," "Disaster," "Last Smoker in America," "Chicken and Biscuits." Ms. J'Aria has toured with Legendary artists, Gloria Gaynor, and Ronnie Spector. Select TV: "Katy Keene," "FBI's Most Wanted" and "Family Matters." In December, catch her as Maya in the feature film "Maya and Her Lover" released by 1091.tv on a streaming site TBA.

SHAVEY BROWN (Sheldon Saperstein) (he/him) is so excited to be going to prom again! National/International Tour: "My Fair Lady," "Dreamgirls" (Curtis). Off-Broadway: "Smokey Joe's Cafe," "The Fantasticks" (El Gallo). Regional: The Old Globe, Ahmanson Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, Ordway Theatre. Film/TV: "The Blacklist," "Vinyl" (HBO), "The Only Living Boy in New York." IG: @shaveybrown

Photo credit: Deen van Meer