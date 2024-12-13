Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Coming to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The play will preview on Friday, January 24 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm.

By: Dec. 13, 2024
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Coming to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Image
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY 
ENTERTAINMENT have reluctantly partnered with the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society [DE1 - Why? WHY?] to start the New Year with the uproarious comedy hit, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Eric Petersen.  

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will preview on Friday, January 24 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, January 25 at 8 pm., [DE2 - REMOVE BEFORE SENDING RELEASE OUT!] and run through Sunday, February 16, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  
 
The Cornley Drama Society in Britain is putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does!  The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!



