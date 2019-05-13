THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Opens May 18 At Sierra Madre Playhouse

May. 13, 2019  

AKT Youth Academy at Sierra Madre Playhouse presents Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance. Directed by Alison Eliel Kalmus

Gilbert and Sullivan's musical comedy is packed full of sentimental pirates, blundering policemen, absurd adventures, and performed by some of the San Gabriel Valley's most talented juvenile actors and singers.

Parking is available on the street and in free parking lots behind the Playhouse and across the street.

May 18 - May 26. Saturdays May 18 and May 25 at 2:30 and 7:30, Sundays May 19 and May 26 at 2:30. Tickets - Youth (18 and younger) - 16.00, Adults - 18.00. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. S.M. 91024, 626 355 4318| sierramadreplayhouse.org.



