THE PASSION OF DRACULA Comes to Long Beach Playhouse This Month

With Halloween just around the corner, the Long Beach Playhouse will serve up a classic horror story with a twist in The Passion of Dracula. Playwrights and have reimagined the story with considerable, and just slightly racy, humor. Their version of the Dracula legend is based on the 1897 Bram Stoker novel and is set in 1911. Dr. Seward presides over a mental hospital next to a quiet English village. But a new resident has caused quite a stir, the charming and seductive Count Dracula, an irresistible rogue whose lust for blood turns toward the village’s virtuous maidens.

The play was first produced off-Broadway in 1977, where it ran for two years, and received solid reviews. It’s been described as fast-paced, exciting and a welcome escape from reality.

“It’s a story everybody knows which makes it perfect for a bit of satire and parody, which the playwrights, and our director and actors, execute perfectly”, said Executive Director, Madison Mooney. “This is a show for audiences who are ready to leave summer behind and get ready for ghosts, goblins, and fall.”

“I’d describe it as a melodrama infused with satire and just a touch of camp,” said Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse.

“I chose David Scaglione to direct the show because I knew he would find the humor and get the best out of all the actors. Last year he directed Frankenstein 1930 and audiences loved it. I know that will be true of this show as well.”

The nine-member cast includes returning actors Michael Hovance, Alan Bornemann, Andrea Stradling, Caitlin Zinn, and Ben Trotter. Making their debuts are James Matthis, Guy C. van Emplel, Trevor Hart, and Jay Miramontes.

﻿

Mooney added, “You’ll love this show! You’ll walk out ready to stock up on candy corn and carve pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns!”

